What not to feed your dog at a BBQ (and what they can enjoy)

Popular BBQ foods could be dangerous for your dog, expert warns.

A dog food specialist has warned dog owners of three popular BBQ foods that could be dangerous for their four-legged friends this summer.

Ella Sprengeman, dog food specialist and owner of Dogwooff, has identified several common barbecue foods that pose serious health risks to dogs and should be kept well away from pets during outdoor events.

"With many families planning barbecues for the bank holiday, it's crucial pet owners know which foods could send their dog to the emergency vet," Sprengeman said. "Three barbecue favourites can cause serious harm to dogs even in small amounts."

Ketchup

"Most people don't realise ketchup contains harmful ingredients for dogs," Sprengeman explained. "While plain tomatoes can be safe in moderation, ketchup typically contains high levels of salt, sugar and sometimes xylitol, which can be toxic to dogs." She advised pet owners to keep condiment bottles out of reach and clean up any spills immediately to prevent dogs from licking them.

Onions

"Raw, cooked, powdered or even small amounts of onion can damage a dog's red blood cells," said Sprengeman. This applies to the entire onion family too, including garlic, shallots and spring onions. Dogs that eat onions may show symptoms like lethargy, weakness, and reduced appetite. Onions frequently appear on burgers and in salads, making BBQs especially risky for pets allowed to scavenge.

Chicken bones

Many BBQ hosts serve chicken legs, wings or thighs, which presents another serious danger. "Never give dogs cooked chicken bones of any kind," Sprengeman warned. "Unlike some larger raw bones from beef or lamb that can be safe for supervised chewing, cooked chicken bones splinter easily and can cause internal punctures or blockages." The expert advised disposing of bones securely where dogs are unable to reach them.

Sprengeman recommends creating a pet-safe zone away from the cooking and eating areas. "Set up a comfortable space for your dog with shade, water, and their own dog-friendly treats so they don't feel left out of the festivities but can stay safe."

The advice comes as many pet owners may not realise that common BBQ foods can have such serious risks. According to Dogs Trust, other barbecue hazards for dogs include corn cobs, which can cause intestinal blockages, as well as alcohol, which should never be accessible to pets.

"If your dog does consume something suspicious, contact your vet immediately rather than waiting for symptoms to appear," Sprengeman added. "Time can be critical in treating food toxicity cases."

For those who wish to include their dog safely in BBQ gatherings, Sprengeman suggests preparing pet-friendly alternatives. "Cooked meat without seasoning, some plain vegetables like carrots or cucumbers, or specially made dog treats are good options that let your pet join in the fun without risk."

Sprengeman, of Dogwooff, emphasised the importance of informing guests about pet safety. "Make sure all your guests know not to feed your dog scraps, no matter how pleadingly they look up with those eyes! It takes just one well-meaning guest to cause a severe problem."

By taking these precautions, dog owners can enjoy the bank holiday gatherings while keeping their pets safe from hidden dangers.