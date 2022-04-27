Thanks to the Queen celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, 2022 will actually have an extra bank holiday

In 2022, we’ll get to enjoy an extra bank holiday because of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

For most, it’s never too early to begin planning for future bank holidays - this is everything you need to know about the 2022 bank holidays.

What’s a substitute day?

If a bank holiday falls on a weekend, the next available weekday that isn’t also a bank holiday date then becomes the “substitute day”.

For example, last year Christmas Day and Boxing Day both had substitute days as both dates fell on a weekend in December 2021.

So while Christmas is on 25 December and Boxing Day on 26 December, the 27 and 28 December 2021 were substitute bank holiday days instead.

Will 2022 have an extra bank holiday?

It was announced in November last year that in 2022 we will get to enjoy an extra bank holiday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Government said in a statement that the UK would celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch with “a blockbuster weekend of celebrations”.

The Spring bank holiday will be shifted to Thursday 2 June and an additional bank holiday on Friday 3 June will usher in a four day weekend to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee is the first time any British monarch has reached this milestone.

Queen Elizabeth II at a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral (Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Oliver Dowden, who was Culture Secretary at the time, said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

“We can all look forward to a special, four day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once in a generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology.

“It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to her Majesty’s reign.”

Bank holidays in England and Wales in 2022

These are the bank holidays for England and Wales in 2022:

Monday 3 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)

Friday 15 April, Good Friday

Monday 18 April, Easter Monday

Monday 2 May, Early May bank holiday

Thursday 2 June, Spring bank holiday

Friday 3 June, Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

Monday 29 August, Summer bank holiday

Monday 26 December, Boxing Day

Tuesday 27 December, Christmas Day (substitute day)

Bank holidays in Scotland in 2022

Bank holidays in Scotland are largely the same as that in England and Wales, save for a few changes.

These are the Scottish bank holidays taking place in 2022:

Monday 3 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)

Tuesday 4 January, Second of January (substitute day)

Friday 15 April, Good Friday

Monday 2 May, Easy May bank holiday

Thursday 2 June, Spring bank holiday

Friday 3 June, Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

Monday 1 August, Summer bank holiday

Wednesday 30 November, St Andrew’s Day

Monday 26 December, Boxing Day

Tuesday 27 December, Christmas Day (substitute day)

This year Christmas Day and Boxing Day will both occur on substitute days (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Bank holidays in Northern Ireland in 2022

Again, bank holidays in Northern Ireland are mostly the same as the rest of the UK with a few minor differences.

These are the bank holidays taking place in Northern Ireland in 2022: