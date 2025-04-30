Where first-time buyers are saving the most in England

Ranking of the top ten areas in England where first-time buyers are saving the most using first-time buyers' relief.

New data has revealed the best areas in England for first-time buyers.

The study, conducted by moving platform Getamover.co.uk, analysed data from GOV.UK on the percentage of residential transactions claiming first-time buyers’ relief (FTBR) in each England and Northern Ireland local authority. The authorities are ranked based on this measure. In cases of ties, the number of transactions involving FTBR and then the average FTBR claimed were used as tiebreakers.

1. Barking and Dagenham ranks as the best area for first-time buyers, with 39% of residential transactions claiming FTBR. With an average house price of £355,124 and an average relief of £5,642, it offers one of the most affordable entry points into the London property market.

2. Lambeth comes in second place, with 35% of residential transactions benefiting from FTBR. The borough saw 1,500 such transactions, the highest number among the top ten. However, with an average house price of £643,167, Lambeth is one of the more expensive locations for first-time buyers.

3. Tied with Lambeth at 35%, Greenwich ranks third due to its slightly lower transaction count (1,200). First-time buyers here receive an average relief of £6,542, while house prices stand at an average of £598,726.

4. Tower Hamlets, home to Canary Wharf and other East London hotspots, secures fourth place with 34% of transactions claiming FTBR. With 1,300 transactions and an average relief of £6,472, the borough presents opportunities for first-time buyers, though its average house price of £545,956 places it at the higher end.

5. Dartford, a popular commuter town, ranks fifth with 34% of transactions claiming FTBR. With an average house price of £371,817 and a relief of £5,293, it offers a more affordable alternative to London while still providing easy access to the capital.

6. Thurrock also sees 34% of its transactions benefiting first-time buyers but ranks sixth due to its slightly lower average relief of £5,101. Its house prices, averaging £435,985, are higher than Dartford’s but still offer a relatively affordable option for buyers seeking a balance between price and proximity to London.

7. In seventh place, Havering boasts 33% of transactions claiming FTBR. With 1,200 such transactions and an average relief of £6,383, the borough remains a strong option for buyers. The average house price of £460,712 makes it a mid-range choice in terms of affordability.

8. Lewisham ranks eighth, with 33% of residential transactions qualifying for FTBR. With 1,100 such transactions and an average relief of £6,198, Lewisham’s house prices average £525,294, making it a slightly pricier option, but one that benefits from excellent transport links and ongoing development.

9. The only non-London area in the top ten, Reading takes ninth place with 33% of transactions claiming FTBR. With 800 transactions and an average relief of £4,796, the town’s average house price of £407,161 makes it a more affordable alternative to the capital, especially with the Elizabeth Line improving connectivity.

10. Rounding out the top ten, Watford sees 33% of its transactions benefiting first-time buyers. Though it has the fewest transactions (500), its average relief of £5,691 helps offset its £469,260 average house price.

David Burrows, head of Getamover.co.uk, commented on the findings, "The data highlights the ongoing challenge for first-time buyers, particularly in London, where demand remains high despite steep property prices. London not only sees the highest proportion of transactions benefiting from first-time buyers’ relief but also the largest average relief claimed, at £6,653. This suggests that while affordability is a concern, buyers are leveraging available incentives to get on the property ladder.

“Outside the capital, regions like the South East and East of England show strong first-time buyer activity, though the relief claimed is lower. Areas such as the South West and West Midlands report significantly lower FTBR percentages, indicating that either fewer first-time buyers are entering these markets or more are purchasing homes outside the qualifying price range.”