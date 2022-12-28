Love2shop vouchers are accepted by hundreds of retailers up and down the UK

With Christmas now behind us for another year, you may have suddenly found yourself in possession of some Love2shop vouchers as a gift from loved ones in your life. If you’ve never come across one of these vouchers before, you might be wondering where exactly you can cash in your voucher.

This is everything you need to know about using a Love2shop voucher.

What are the different vouchers?

There are a few different Love2shop vouchers or cards that you might have been gifted over the festive season, including:

The Love2shop Contactless Gift Card, which is described as a “digital gift card for everyone”. It can be sent instantly or scheduled for a date that suits you, added to mobile wallets, and bought in bulk to send to multiple recipients

The Love2shop e-Gift Card, which is an instant gift that you can send by email that can be exchanged to shop with over 30 brands, online and in-store

The Love2shop Gift Card, which is a plastic card that can be loaded up with any value up to £400

The Love2shop Voucher, which is a paper voucher that’s accepted in over 20,000 locations across the UK

Where can I use Love2shop vouchers?

Where you use your Love2shop paper voucher at over 150 brands across the UK, meaning that no matter your hobbies or interests, there is sure to be something that you’ll be excited to spend your voucher on.

These are just some of the brands that you can use your voucher at:

Argos

TK Maxx

Beaverbrooks

Foot Locker

Optical Express

Goldsmiths

HMV

Matalan

London Bridge Experience

New Look

H Samuel

Pizza Express

River Island

Schuh

Fopp

The Perfume Shop

Waterstones

Boots

You can see the full list of brands that accept the Love2shop paper vouchers on the High Street Vouchers website .

Alternatively, if you have a card instead of a paper voucher, there are some different ways that you can spend your voucher instead - for example, with a gift card you can spend it online at Argos, Virgin Experience Days, Austin Reed, Jaeger, Peacocks, DJM Music and Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

You can also use your gift card in store, including many of the same brands listed for the paper voucher, like Waterstones, Schuh, Foot Locker and TK Maxx.

Can I use a Love2shop paper voucher online?

Unfortunately Love2shop paper vouchers are only available to be used in store and not online. If you have a plastic Love2shop gift card, you can use those online.

Before you start using your Love2shop gift card, you’ll need to activate it on the Love2shop website . You’ll start by creating an account and, once you’ve done so, you’ll be able to do things like check your balance on your card, view your transactions and even check out offers and deals that you can use your card on.

How long are my paper vouchers valid for?

