After admitting she was ‘struggling’ to find a partner, Alex Scott has reportedly found love with popstar Jess Glynne

Former Arsenal footballer and popstar Jess Glynne are reportedly dating, and have been in a ‘secret relationship’ for months. Scott, 38, and Glynne, 33, are said to be ‘really happy’ to officially be an item.

Recently, the pair were spotted embracing during a coffee date in London. They were also at the premiere of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary on Tuesday night but didn’t pose together.

Speaking to The Sun, a friend said: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon. But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy.

“They are both strong, independent women with a shared passion and respect of their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines. It’s still early days for them, but they’ve met one another’s mates and everyone is super happy for them.”

Despite being in a ‘secret relationship’ for months, their relationship timeline isn’t well known. However, in July, Glynne, who has a rumoured net worth of £3.2m, and Scott, sat next to each other during day two of Wimbledon and were spotted at a pub in London in August.