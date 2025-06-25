Why everyone’s turning to tea to beat the heat

Whittard

When temperatures climb, most of us instinctively reach for something ice-cold. But across the globe - in places where summer heat is a way of life -tea has long been the go-to antidote. Surprisingly, even a hot cup can help cool you down.

The reason? Science. Drinking warm beverages triggers your body’s natural cooling mechanism: sweating. As the sweat evaporates, it cools your skin and helps regulate your internal temperature.

That’s not to say cold tea doesn’t have its place. Iced blends deliver all the refreshing benefits of tea with a crisp, cooling edge. Herbal teas and green varieties are naturally hydrating and light, while fruity infusions like mango black tea strike a balance between bold flavour and summertime ease, delicious whether served piping hot or over ice.

Then there’s matcha, which is enjoying a serious moment. With its clean, sustained caffeine boost—thanks to the calming effects of L-theanine, it’s fast becoming the mindful alternative to coffee. Iced matcha with a splash of oat milk or a twist of lime?

Practically summer in a glass. Flavoured options like coconut or vanilla matcha add an extra layer of indulgence.

In short, tea’s not just tradition, it’s trend. Whether steaming or chilled, green, black, or herb-infused, tea offers a stylish, sensible way to stay cool. And with so many ways to enjoy it, it’s easy to see why everyone’s reaching for a cup.

