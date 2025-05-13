Why photo walks are the new wellbeing boost

Discover the benefits of a Photo Walk

Survey reveals that 9 in 10 (91%) of Brits believe that spending time outdoors has a positive impact on their wellbeing. Nearly a third (31%) say taking photos helps them manage stress and anxiety, 68% agree that experiences are more meaningful when you take a photo of them.

Yet despite this, just one in five people (21%) manage to go for a walk in nature at least once a week.

This Mental Health Awareness Week (12 – 18 May 2025), CEWE – official partner of the National Trust – is encouraging people to get outdoors, enjoy the beauty of their surroundings and experience the wellbeing benefits of a Photo Walk at a National Trust location.

Photo Walks allow people to slow down, connect with nature and their surroundings, and photograph meaningful moments – whether it’s wildlife, architecture, or simply the joy of the walk itself.

It’s not just nature lovers – capturing any moment on camera, from landscapes to loved ones, has been shown to create a deeper emotional connection to our experiences. Over two-thirds (68%) of people agree that taking a photo makes an experience feel more real and meaningful.

Dr Graham Wilson, therapeutic photography tutor at the University of Oxford, comments: “The research clearly demonstrates how combining outdoor activities with photography can have a lasting, restorative impact on our mental wellbeing.

“Slowing down, focusing on the present, and storing the moment helps create a deeper emotional connection, something incredibly valuable in today’s fast-paced world.”

The research found that nearly half (49%) say photographing the outdoors continues the feel-good feeling, with smartphones facilitating more picture-taking. A third (31%) of participants mainly use their phones to take photos. Incredibly, two-thirds (38%) take pictures on their phone at least once a day, while one in five (21%) takes numerous photos daily.

Petra Felgen, managing director at CEWE adds: “A simple walk with a camera in hand can transform an everyday outing into an uplifting, mindful experience. As an official partner of the National Trust, we are encouraging people across the UK to take part in a Photo Walk this Mental Health Awareness Week and experience these benefits for themselves."

Anna Sparham, national curator for photography at the National Trust, comments: “At the National Trust, we have a wonderful photography collection and legacy of people taking photographs – and it’s great to see people continue to remember and share their experiences at our places through their own photography, perhaps to keep in their family albums today.

“Our properties offer visitors the opportunity to explore, slow down and connect with the world around them. Whether it's capturing the perfect landscape, the details of historic buildings, or the beauty of nature, a Photo Walk at a National Trust location is a wonderful way to see the familiar in a new light.”

Dr Graham Wilson shares the incredible benefits of spending time in the great outdoors:

Photography as an act of mindfulness: Taking photos in nature helps people slow down, focus their minds, and find moments of calm, helping to transform a simple walk into an act of self-care.

An accessible tool for wellbeing: You don't need expensive equipment – just a phone camera and willingness to look at your surroundings.

Benefits whatever your age: From children discovering bugs and colours to teenagers finding expression without words or helping adults to process their stress and enabling older people to stay present – nature photography offers unique wellbeing benefits at every age.

Building better connections: Shared photo walks create opportunities for richer connections across the generations, whether it's parents and children noticing together or grandparents and grandchildren creating lasting memories.

Empowerment through creativity: The simple act of choosing what to photograph gives people a sense of control and self-expression, which is particularly valuable during difficult or uncertain times.

Lasting emotional resources: The photos taken during our time outdoors become more than simply memories - they serve as emotional anchors and evidence of calm moments that can be revisited in the future.

For more tips and advice on how to get the most from a Photo Walk, visit cewe.co.uk/photowalk.