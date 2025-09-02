Widow of ski chalet duo hopes to make new memories on the slopes as she honours late husband in competition final

Clare and her husband sharing amazing memories on the slopes

A Wiltshire mum has made the final of a national competition to win a luxury winter holiday as she hopes to honour her late husband by returning to the slopes.

Clare Edwards, 38, from Devizes, is one of five finalists in the running to win a VIP SKI ‘Back to Ski’ adventure. The nationwide competition called on Brits to share why they deserve a return to the slopes – from the nation’s oldest and most nervous skiers to those forced to stop due to illness or loss.

Clare’s story stood out among 300 entries, earning her a spot in the final and a chance to be one of the first to stay at VIP SKI’s new property in La Plagne, the Graciosa.

In July 2020 Clare’s world changed forever when she lost her husband Tony, then 37, to mental health struggles – tragically their baby boy Theo was just three weeks old at the time.

VIP SKI season wrap party for Clare

The couple had shared some of their happiest moments skiing together, making a return to the slopes feel unimaginable for Clare. Now, the courageous mum hopes to revisit the French Alps and create new memories.

Yoga instructor Clare, who lives with son Theo, 5, said: “The first year with a new baby is wonderful and tough at the same it. It was often filled with moments of joy or celebration – and then that realisation that Tony wasn’t there to share the milestones would creep in.”

Clare was 18 when she met Tony, in their late 20s Tony’s mental health struggles peaked and after a spell in hospital the couple made a ‘make or break’ decision to do something completely different – they signed up as VIP SKI chalet hosts in Val d'Isere, in France.

Their 2012/13 ski season ‘changed Tony’s life’. The pair were swept up in the mountain air; busy with guests, active every day, meeting new people and ultimately enjoying the best of Europe’s snow, day in day out.

Clare hitting the slopes

Describing their time together in France, Clare said: “In many ways the ski season came at the perfect time, it was a break from reality. We knew we needed to try something, if it didn’t work, we would have to come home – luckily, we both had the most incredible season.

“Looking back, we were a little older than the rest of the VIP SKI chalet team, but it didn’t matter, we had so much fun. We lived on the endorphins of being in beautiful scenery and being busy.

“And the skiing made a big difference to Tony’s mental health. I look back on that time so fondly – it was him at his best – and I have some incredible memories.”

Following the ski season the pair ran a pub for five years. Today, Clare is a business owner of Just Breathe Yoga in Erlestoke and met her new partner David online two years ago.

Clare added: “It’s been difficult to contemplate going skiing again without Tony, but I think it would be wonderful to take our son, or my new partner, to experience the slopes – and ultimately for me to have a new VIP SKI adventure.”

The competition now goes to a vote with the public choosing the winner via VIP SKIs website.

Perched at an altitude of 2003m above Plagne Centre, the Graciosa, a stunning complex of sixteen chalets for 4 to 14 guests, offers unparalleled convenience and access to the slopes. Skiers can take a short stroll down the piste to the heart of the resort, or ski straight from the ski room into the expansive Paradiski area.

The winner of the £3,466 holiday prize will soak up a room in one of the 16 versatile suites complete with dedicated chalet host serving delicious meals. Other facilities include luxury lounge, bar, ski hire shop, massage room, and childcare facilities.

Celebrating the launch of VIP SKI’s ‘Graciosa’ in 2025/26, Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Our competition has been a wonderful way to connect with our VIP SKI family and guests – old and new – and really showcase what we are all about; beautiful skiing and making memories that will last forever.

“There is no better location than La Plagne for Clare to embrace skiing again. It is lovely to hear how special the 2012/13 VIP SKI season was for Claire and her husband, and it’s a story we will hold close our hearts too. We wish Clare the best of luck as we open the vote.”

To read the stories from all five finalists, and vote for your winner head to the VIP SKI site. Voting closes on September 21 and the winner will be crowned at the end of September 2025.