Wilderness Trust announces winner of inaugural wilderness impact challenge 2025

The Wilderness Trust has announced that the winner of the inaugural Wilderness Impact Challenge 2025 is the BioBoundary Project by Wild Entrust Africa. Unveiled during a special event held in Maun, Botswana, the winning initiative stood out among more than 140 global submissions for its innovative and scalable approach to addressing human-wildlife conflict. The pioneering project has been awarded USD 100,000 to support the implementation and expansion of its groundbreaking predator deterrent system, which uses scent-based barriers to reduce livestock predation.

Launched in December 2024, the Wilderness Impact Challenge was established to identify and support bold, creative solutions that promote coexistence between people and wildlife across Africa. Open to individuals, NGOs, start-ups, and research institutions worldwide, the Challenge focuses on practical ideas that can be implemented at scale to bring about measurable, lasting change in conservation.

The Winner

Conceived by Dr J Weldon McNutt, and now led by Dr Peter Apps, The BioBoundary Project uses synthetic scent markers to mimic natural predators’ territorial markings. These invisible barriers can be applied to livestock collars or boundary lines, discouraging predators such as lions, leopards, hyenas and African wild dogs from approaching human settlements or grazing areas. The technology offers a safe, affordable alternative to costly fencing or lethal control, while fostering human-wildlife coexistence.

When asked how the prize money will help scale Wild Entrust Africa’s solution, Dr Apps noted, “Its most important contribution will be to allow us to double the number of researchers in the BioBoundary team, a step towards having a critical mass of personnel with complementary skills. The publicity that this award generates will also attract attention from other potential funders who recognise the need for innovation, and from potential investors in the business sector, who will do a much better job at rolling out the deterrents at a large scale”.

The Wilderness Trust will continue to document and share the progress of the BioBoundary Project as it moves from innovative concept to measurable impact on the ground. The Trust also thanks and congratulates the three other finalists, whose bold and visionary solutions hold immense potential to drive meaningful change in conservation and inspire future innovation across the sector. The Trust extends its sincere gratitude to the Michael and Karen Stone Family Foundation for making this Challenge possible.

The Finalists

With over 140 submissions, the level of entries for the inaugural Wilderness Impact Challenge was exceptional high, many offering game-changing ideas. Before choosing the winner, Wilderness selected its finalists who are making changes and offering innovative solutions within the conservation world:

Jonathan O’Connell, Terransense - In Zambia, Jonathan is developing Terrasense, which produces battery-free tracking tags for animals, supported by environmental signal amplifiers. This solution enables long-term, low maintenance wildlife monitoring which is less disruptive to animals.

- In Zambia, Jonathan is developing Terrasense, which produces battery-free tracking tags for animals, supported by environmental signal amplifiers. This solution enables long-term, low maintenance wildlife monitoring which is less disruptive to animals. Ben Norton, Ele-Collection - The Ele-Collection initiative addresses the urgent issue of plastic pollution in Victoria Falls by removing plastic waste and transforming it into durable, eco-friendly building materials. This innovative solution not only not only reduces plastic pollution and safeguards wildlife but also creates jobs and provides local communities with sustainable and affordable construction alternatives.

The Ele-Collection initiative addresses the urgent issue of plastic pollution in Victoria Falls by removing plastic waste and transforming it into durable, eco-friendly building materials. This innovative solution not only not only reduces plastic pollution and safeguards wildlife but also creates jobs and provides local communities with sustainable and affordable construction alternatives. Graham Wallington’s AI-Powered Snare Detection - Graham’s project, Xeroth AI, is developing AI-Powered Snare Detection using Synthetic Aperture Radar and Artificial Intelligence to locate snares from the air. This system allows rangers to remove snares quickly and efficiently, covering vast areas and disrupting illegal poaching operations with greater ease.