Wilkinsons: Nine new locations set to reopen as Poundland weeks after last round of stores closed - full list
A whole host of Poundland stores are set to open this Saturday (October 21). These stores used to be Wilkinsons, but will now reopen as another store just weeks after the last round of Wilko stores closed for good.
The firm went into administration on August 10, and rivals snapped up a handful of stores. Poundland was among them, purchasing 71 stores and the first are opening in just a few days.
The new shops are set to feature primarily products from Poundland, but a small selection of Wilkinsons products that were not sold when the shops held closing down sales will also reportedly be available.
But now, Poundland is opening another nine of these stores on Saturday, October 21. This comes after 28 Poundland reopened Wilkos at 28 sites across the UK.
- The Bay Tree Centre, Brentwood
- George Street, Stamford Quarter, Altrincham
- The Priory Centre, Worksop
- The Broadway, West Ealing
- High Road, Wembley
- Town Square, Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale
- Byron Place, Seaham, Durham
- Selly Oak Shopping Park, Selly Oak, Birmingham
- Jackson Square, Bishops Stortford
Darren Kay, Poundland’s retail director, said: "We’re proud that to date, we’re the only retailer that’s delivered on its promise to re-open Wilko stores and offer roles to their people. In four short weeks, we’ll have opened 37 Wilko stores – an amazing achievement by hundreds of colleagues right across our Poundland business.
"I’d like to thank them for all the hard work that’s making sure these former Wilko stores begin their new Poundland journeys in such good shape. While more extensive refits will be scheduled for the new year, we look forward to welcoming customers old and new to their new stores this weekend."