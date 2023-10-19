Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A whole host of Poundland stores are set to open this Saturday (October 21). These stores used to be Wilkinsons, but will now reopen as another store just weeks after the last round of Wilko stores closed for good.

The firm went into administration on August 10, and rivals snapped up a handful of stores. Poundland was among them, purchasing 71 stores and the first are opening in just a few days.

The new shops are set to feature primarily products from Poundland, but a small selection of Wilkinsons products that were not sold when the shops held closing down sales will also reportedly be available.

But now, Poundland is opening another nine of these stores on Saturday, October 21. This comes after 28 Poundland reopened Wilkos at 28 sites across the UK.

The Bay Tree Centre, Brentwood

George Street, Stamford Quarter, Altrincham

The Priory Centre, Worksop

The Broadway, West Ealing

High Road, Wembley

Town Square, Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale

Byron Place, Seaham, Durham

Selly Oak Shopping Park, Selly Oak, Birmingham

Jackson Square, Bishops Stortford

Darren Kay, Poundland’s retail director, said: "We’re proud that to date, we’re the only retailer that’s delivered on its promise to re-open Wilko stores and offer roles to their people. In four short weeks, we’ll have opened 37 Wilko stores – an amazing achievement by hundreds of colleagues right across our Poundland business.