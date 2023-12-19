TikTok has influenced what we've done in our careers this year, and it will continue to do in 2024 - but climate change and artificial intelligence will also impact what happens in the workplace

Jenny Garrett OBE, an award-winning career coach has spoken to NationalWorld to talk about her workplace predictions for 2024 - and TikTok, AI and sustainability will all be important. Photos by Jenny Garrett and Abode Photos. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

Many workplace trends, including bare minimum Mondays, managing up and lazy girl jobs, have been influenced by TikTok as people have taken to the popular social media platform to discuss their thoughts, feelings and actions regarding their work. But, now 2023 is almost at an end, attention has turned to what the working landscape may look like for all of us in 2024.

NationalWorld has spoken to Jenny Garrett OBE, an award-winning career coach, author and leadership trainer who works to improve people’s workplace happiness and productivity, to find out exactly what employees could be doing in 2024, and also what employees will be looking for. This is what she predicts.

Portfolio careers

Garrett, who is also a supporter of the Teach in Further Education campaign, said trends that look set to dominate in 2024 include the ongoing rise of portfolio careers. A portfolio career is a way to define a career that has encompassed several related or unrelated jobs.

Garrett says: "Blending more than one role into a working week gives people the freedom and flexibility to get more of what they need from work. For example, many industry professionals already have the valuable skills needed to turn their hand to teaching industry relevant courses in Further Education (FE) – and could do this flexibly alongside their current job as part of a portfolio career."

The rise of AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on businesses continues to be a talking point as we reach the end of 2023, according to Garrett. This new technology is already powering our lives, from voice transcription assistants on our online calls, to high-tech coffee makers, these technologies are quickly becoming mainstays of life, she says.

"This has led to a positive change in AI and machine learning job trends," adds Garrett. "If you can design machine learning, algorithms which help us with decision-making, ensuring that repetitive tasks are replaced without human interaction, then you will be in demand in 2024. Every individual and business is looking to understand how they can utilise it, so if you help people use it to be more productive, you’ll be ahead of the curve too."

Sustainablity jobs

Climate change also isn't going anywhere, and green careers are increasing in demand as we head in 2024, says Garrett. It was reported that there was a 68% surge in sustainability job listings within the UK in the last year as the quest for net-zero emissions is propelling roles in renewable energy and climate-conscious sectors.

Garrett says: "Working in sustainability is great for those who want to save the planet and get paid too. If you have existing skills and experience in a green industry it’s worth looking at any industry related FE courses you may be able to help deliver to future proof the workforce."

The continued importance of TikTok

The rise of TikTok career trends such as quiet quitting and bare minimum Mondays points to an overall dissatisfaction with our current working lives, says Garrett. As a result, in 2024 many of us will be looking at possible career pivots that can improve both our work/life balance and fulfilment within our roles. She adds: "TikTok’s career trends in 2024 will continue to provide an interesting indication of people’s current attitudes about work, and more importantly what they’re seeking to change in their working lives to achieve more fulfilment.

