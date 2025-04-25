World Chess unveils plans to checkmate fake players and cheats

Backers of the chess passport say the system could eventually roll out to other sports and esports facing similar integrity problems.

Chess bosses have unveiled plans for a new digital ID system designed to crack down on cheats, fake players and prize money scams in the world’s fastest-growing competitive online sport.

The proposed “global chess passport” — a blockchain-based digital credential — would give players a verified identity they can carry between platforms, tournaments and federations, helping organisers weed out banned players, imposters and online fraud.

The scheme has been launched by World Chess and the Algorand Foundation, who say it’s time the game caught up with its booming popularity.

With AI-assisted cheating on the rise in online games, the passport would let organisers check a player’s record across multiple platforms, including any bans or disciplinary issues.

The system would also let players prove who they are — and what they’ve achieved — without handing over sensitive documents like passports, and would make it far harder for tricksters to hijack tournament entries or winnings.

It comes at a time when global interest in chess is at an all-time high — fuelled by hit Netflix and BBC dramas, the 2024 crowning of the youngest-ever world champion, and chess’s debut this year in the Esports World Cup.

According to World Chess, the passport will level the playing field for everyone involved in the sport, from grassroots players and streamers to those who’ve built a career in online chess but struggle to join official tournaments due to red tape or lack of paperwork.

Its CEO Ilya Merenzon said: “Chess needs its version of a global e-driver’s licence.

“It’s a global game, and having one universal, independently verified ID is something players and organisers will definitely benefit from.”

The plan is outlined in a whitepaper released today by World Chess and Algorand, with input from Grandmaster Evgenij Miroshnichenko.

Bruno Martins of the Algorand Foundation, which supports the development and adoption of secure blockchain solutions, added: “This initiative is not just about chess; it's about the future of fair play and verifiable achievement across all sports and esports​.

"Chess has a rich history of proving the usefulness of new technologies. In this case, World Chess is showing the integrity, privacy, and portability of records in any competitive arena is not only possible - it's in the best interest of every player, everywhere."

The global chess market, including online platforms and competitions, is at an all time high, according to figures.

Analysts at Statista forecast the wider esports sector, which includes chess, will reach $4.8 billion by 2025, with nearly 900 million players by 2029.

