Lidl and By Rotation have collaborated to raise money for the NSPCC charity this Christmas

You can now rent Lidl Christmas jumpers for just £2 (Lidl x By Rotation)

Christmas is the most wonderful time of year and the best way to get into the full swing of festivities is by wearing a Christmas jumper. The problem is though that Christmas jumpers only come out of your wardrobe for the month of December and if you have a few parties to go to you don’t want to be wearing the same one every time. Buying a new Christmas jumper every year isn't the most eco-friendly or sustainable thing to do.

Supermarket Lidl may have just come up with the best idea ever. The budget friendly brand has announced that for the first time, every jumper between 2020 and 2023 will be available to rent for £2 a day on the fashion rental app By Rotation.

Lidl has also released its brand-new festive jumper for 2023 which will be in stores from November 23 and priced at just £7.99. The Christmas jumper collection is available to hire from November 23 - December 31, starting from £2 with all profits going to the NSPCC.

Speaking about the campaign founder & CEO of By Rotation, Eshita Kabra said: “By Rotation is thrilled to partner with Lidl this festive season by adding Lidl’s Christmas jumpers to our shared wardrobe on the app. With Christmas being one of the top occasions of the year when the demand for purchasing single-wear outfits skyrockets, renting a festive jumper for your holiday season plans is a great way to leave a positive impact on the planet and also save money!”

As part of the Lidl x By Rotation collection they have also brought in slow-fashion specialist, Lydia Bolton to create three bespoke Christmas jumpers that fashionistas will love. The limited edition jumpers ‘The Carey’, ‘The Lewis’ and ‘The John’ are made from upcycled textiles. The full collection available to hire from the By Rotation app.

What is By Rotation?