'You can’t find friendship with a bot. I’m a loneliness expert and these are the five types of relationship you need.'

We are more connected than at any other time in human history, yet many of us have never felt so alone.

Half of all adults - 25.9 million people in the UK - feel lonely occasionally, sometimes, often or always, according to the Campaign to End Loneliness.

And around seven per cent, 3.8 million people, experience chronic loneliness.

Remarkably Generation Z are the loneliest generation, according to author and connection expert Simone Heng, who says loneliness is fast becoming the most dangerous epidemic of our time.

“With the rise of the internet and social media, we’ve become more digitally connected than ever, but also more disconnected emotionally.

“It's no news to anyone that we’re spending more time online than ever before in the history of humans as a species but neglecting deeper, more intimate human connection. The kind where we can be vulnerable and truly seen”, she says.

The demise of the village or town square means people no longer have a place to regularly meet and in London, Tiktokers have made videos on how hard it is to even find a free place to sit unless you buy something which makes serendipitous encounters much harder, Simone says.

“With the rising cost of living, people are working harder just to survive. That means less time with loved ones and more time spent at work, reducing the opportunity for deep human connection, which again, is the kind of connection that staves off loneliness,’ the author of Let’s Talk About Loneliness explains.

Gen Z are lonely because of an over reliance on chatbots and AI companions, online dating and social media, she says, warning that real life connection is vital to our biology.

“Quality human touch reduces pain perception in the brain. Social support lowers our stress response. Chronic loneliness, on the other hand, weakens immunity and raises the risk of early death.”

Simone has listed five types of connection, drawn from her research and studies into how humans bond and thrive, that are necessary to help us thrive:

1 Intimate Connection. These are your five closest people - often those you live with. If you live alone, they might be friends. These are people closest to you who accept your flaws and love you unconditionally and they are the front line of defence against loneliness.

2 Relational Connection. This is your extended circle - around 15 people - who help shape your social identity. Think cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, or long-time friends. These relationships give you a sense of belonging and shared history and make you feel part of a community bigger than you.

3 Collective Connection. These are people who share your passions and interests. They don’t need to be close friends, but you feel understood by them. It might be a cycling group, a faith community, or a local book club. When young people lack collective connection, they’re more susceptible to extremist groups or gangs. It’s critical we don’t overlook the power of this connection.

4 Micro Connections. These are the fleeting, seemingly trivial interactions - a smile from a stranger, small talk with your barista that were sorely missed during the pandemic. These micro-connections release dopamine and oxytocin and they can even blossom into deeper friendships. They're the gateway to broader connection.

5 Self Connection. This is the relationship you have with yourself and it is essential for combating loneliness because many chronically lonely people don't even recognise their loneliness. Self-connection helps you manage your physical and emotional state so that you don’t lash out and damage your relationships.

“No one person can meet all your connection needs,” Simone says. “Instagram can promote this myth, but the truth is you need all five types of connection to be socially well-rounded and resilient.”

So if you want to feel less alone, you need to take out your headphones when you’re out and about and stop looking at your phone in public spaces, Simon says.

“Your body language signals whether you’re open to connection or not. Looking approachable encourages micro connections. So start by listening. You don’t have to be the most charismatic person in the room doing all the talking. Just be present, curious, and of service in your communication by listening first, this helps others to feel connected but also provides much needed perspective for the lonely brain. That’s a great first step toward stronger connections.”