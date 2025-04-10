Young mum takes on London Marathon for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Georgina Challinor is running the London Marathon on 27th April for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

A local Mum will be putting her best foot forward and running the London Marathon to raise money for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in memory of her grandad.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24 -year-old Georgina Challinor, a Graphic Designer from Biddulph in Staffordshire who works for TMC Strategic Communications in Congleton, will be swapping her design tools for running shoes on 27th April, to raise money for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, a charity close to both her and her grandad Malcolm’s heart, who passed away at Christmas in 2021.

Speaking about the 26.2-mile challenge, Georgina said, “My Grandad was a man who would always put animals first and care with all his heart. He would give any animal a home if he could! I’m running the London Marathon to follow in his footsteps and to raise as much money as possible for the dogs and cats at Battersea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a first-time marathon runner, Georgina has maintained a rigorous training schedule over the last six months, all while juggling work and a one-year-old. While recent warmer spring weather has made outdoor running more pleasant, Georgina faced the bulk of her training during challenging conditions. "The winter weather wasn't always kind," Georgina admits, "but thinking about the animals at Battersea and my Grandad's memory kept me going on even the coldest mornings. The sunshine we've had lately has been a welcome change in the last few weeks of my training!"

Tim McCloud, Chief Executive Officer of TMC, commented; “All of us at TMC are incredibly proud of Georgina for lacing up her trainers and facing an intense physical challenge head on. Her determination and dedication to raise money in memory of her grandad is truly inspiring. We are all behind her every step of the way, and we know she will give it her all on the day."

Working at TMC's dog-friendly office, Georgina has utilised her creative skills to produce pet portraits for colleagues in exchange for donations, providing them with cherished photographs of their pets while helping her reach her fundraising target. Her fundraising efforts have also included organising a charity football match. So far, Georgina has managed to raise an impressive £985 - nearly half of her £2,000 target.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has been providing expert care to dogs and cats in need since 1860. The charity specialises in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs and cats who desperately need a second chance at life.

Georgina will be cheered on at the world’s most popular marathon by her partner and son.

To donate to Georgina’s Just Giving page, click here: justgiving.com/fundraising/georgina-challinor