Young YouTuber welcomes rising child stars in a groundbreaking new video project

Popular YouTuber, presenter and Royal Family commentator Lydia Alty, who is celebrating turning 20 today (5 May), is proud to unveil a groundbreaking new project on her acclaimed channel, Royal Reporter Lydia. For the first time, Lydia has opened her platform to a cast of 13 talented young actors who take the lead in a special episode dedicated to their unique voices, perspectives, and questions about the Royal Family.

Premiering Tuesday, May 21 at 6pm, the video will showcase the children putting their thoughtful, charming, and often surprising questions directly to royal experts—and a very special surprise guest. This format offers a fresh and engaging take on royal commentary, delivered through the lens of the next generation.

A Creative and Collaborative Production

The project was born from Lydia’s desire to make her content more inclusive and creative, bringing together young minds with a genuine curiosity for history, tradition, and public life.

“This was one of the most joyful collaborations I’ve worked on,” said Lydia. “The children were incredibly engaged and asked such intelligent, heartfelt questions. It was inspiring to see how naturally they connected with the world of royalty in their own way.”

Each young participant had the opportunity to prepare and ask their own question, making the video truly led by them and their interests. The result is a charming and insightful watch that combines education, entertainment, and youth-led storytelling.

Meet the Children’s Cast

The video features a vibrant group of upcoming talent, many of whom already have experience in television, film, or stage work:

13 year old, Harrison Turner Hazel (@harrison.turner.hazel)

12 year old, Megan Downer (@meg.e.d)

9 year old, Addie Rose (@adventures_of_addie15)

10 year old, Josie McCowie

11 year old, Iris Poole

13 year old, Preston Elliott

9 year old, Darcy Tosun (@darcy.tosun)

Maximilian Cherry (@maximilliancherryofficial)

11 year old, Dylan Hall (@dylanhallofficial)

11 year old, Eliza Hunter

9 year old, Naina Ali (@neynz_london)

8 year old, Michael Agar (@michaelagar23)

12 year old, Edoardo

The children come from a diverse range of backgrounds. Some are proudly represented by top-tier talent agencies such as Mark Jermin Management, which has a strong reputation for nurturing exceptional young talent. The children are aged between 8-13 years old. In a heartfelt posts, with another announcing the experts coming soon, Lydia praised the agencies she worked with including the Andrew at Mark Jermin, thanking them for their help throughout this project! Other children involved are either self-represented or signed with boutique and non-exclusive agencies, including Kitsch Talent Agency, reflecting the broad scope and inclusive nature of the project.

Community, Kindness, and Representation

In line with Lydia’s well-known values of integrity and care, the video’s accompanying post and comment section will be closely moderated to ensure a positive and respectful environment for all involved. The safety and well-being of the young cast has been a priority throughout production.

“Representation and inclusion matter,” Lydia added. “This project not only brings children into the spotlight but gives them a platform to express themselves with confidence and curiosity. I hope it inspires other young people to ask questions, learn, and take up space.”

Watch the Premiere

Set your reminders:

The exclusive video premieres on May 21 at 6pm on the Royal Reporter Lydia YouTube channel.

Audiences of all ages are invited to tune in and support these young stars as they take centre stage with grace, intelligence, and genuine charm. The video is once again produced by Lydia A Entertainment, a boutique media agency.

