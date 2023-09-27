Aldi opened its 1,000 th store earlier this month and said it is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK as it looks for new sites.

Aldi has revealedwhere it is looking to open new stores after a £1.4bn investment pledge.

Aldi has revealed the areas it wants to create new stores as it invests £1.4bn over the next two years. In its annual trading update, the German budget retailer said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past year - with a new generation of “savvy shoppers turning their back on traditional, full priced supermarkets”.

Aldi opened its 1,000th store earlier this month and said it is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK. The chain said it was searching for “freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development”.

The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will also be “near a main road with good visibility and access”.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already. The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”

Aldi has revealedwhere it is looking to open new stores after a £1.4bn investment pledge.

Full list of areas where Aldi is looking to build new stores

Priority locations where Aldi is searching for sites include:

London - Kensington and Hackney

South West – Penzance and Bath

South East – Maidenhead and Worthing

North West – Warrington and Bramhall

North East – Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields

East Midlands – Nottingham and Derby

West Midlands – Birmingham and Warwick

East of England – Cambridge and Brentwood

Yorkshire and the Humber – Harrogate and York

Wales – Cardiff and Chepstow

Scotland – Clarkston and Cathcart