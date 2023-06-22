For the curious.
Average house prices UK: the 20 cheapest places for first time buyers in Britain according to the ONS

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals which council areas in Britain have the cheapest properties for those wanting to get on the property ladder.

Harriet Clugston
1 hour ago

House prices for first-time buyers rose in most British regions in the latest month despite the volatility in the property and mortgage market, analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.

Figures published by the ONS this week show house prices increased slightly across the UK in April, rising 0.5% from £285,100 in March to £286,500. 

For first-time buyers, prices increased by 0.6%, from £236,800 to £238,100. This covers Great Britain only as there is no first-time buyer data for Northern Ireland. 

The ONS House Price Index is the most comprehensive data available, although it does lag behind other data produced by the likes of Zoopla or Nationwide. It is based on HM Land Registry Data and shows the actual price paid, rather than advertised prices or mortgage payouts. 

Read more: House prices April 2023: are prices falling near me? Check the local property market with our interactive tool

Analysis of the figures reveals that the amount first-time buyers were paying for a home increased in eight out of 11 British regions. Prices fell in Wales (-1.3%), the South East (-0.4%) and the East of England (-0.4%). The biggest rises were in London (+2%), the North East (+1.7%) and Yorkshire and the Humber (+0.9%).

But with buyers in some local  areas having to fork out less than half the country’s average first-time property prices, there are still bargains to be had for those hoping to get on the property ladder.

We have crunched the numbers to reveal the 20 UK council areas with the cheapest properties for first-time buyers. 

1. North Ayrshire

In North Ayrshire in Scotland first-time buyers spent an average of £96,387 in April. (Image: Adobe)

2. Inverclyde

Also in Scotland, Inverclyde first-time buyers spent an average of £96,757 in April. (Image: Anthony Shaw /Adobe)

3. East Ayrshire

First-time purchasers in East Ayrshire, also Scotland, spent an average of £98,501 in April. (Adobe)

4. Burnley

In Burnley in Lancashire first-time buyers spent an average of £103,225 in April. (Image: Richard Johnson/Adobe)

