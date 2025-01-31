Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Problems with Barclays Bank app and online banking causing issues for customers on self-assessment tax returns deadline day.

Barclays Bank customers are having problems with their accounts - on deadline day for self-assessment tax returns. Users are reporting problems using the bank's app and online banking, as the firm confirmed it was unable to offer some features due to an IT outage.

Barclays said cards and cash machines can be used as normal, as customers look to check their accounts on what is pay day for many, and the deadline for self-assessment tax returns in the UK.

The firm said it is "working hard to fix the issue" and apologised, but did not explain the cause.

Meanwhile, ahead of a midnight deadline, HMRC warned millions of people who have not yet filed their self-assessment tax returns they could face a £100 fine.

A Barclays spokesperson told the BBC: "We're aware that some of our customers are experiencing technical issues using some features in our app, online banking and with payments in and out of their accounts.

"We're sorry for this and are working hard to fix the problem. As soon as it's resolved, we'll let our customers know."