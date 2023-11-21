Blue Light Card discounts for Black Friday 2023 including Samsung, Ted Baker, Footasylum & Kurt Geiger
Blue Light Card members have access to great discounts this Black Friday
If you work in the NHS, emergency services, or social care, a Blue Light Card will give you access to great discounts this Black Friday. Members will be offered exclusive deals across health, beauty, home, electrical, travel, fashion and gifts.
Black Friday, which takes place this year on November 24, is one of the biggest events in the world for consumers and last year, workers saved a huge £8 million with their Blue Light Card during the sales event.
This year, Blue Light Card members will also be able to take advantage of over 150 exclusive offers, not available to the general public. The Blue Light Card Black Friday savings include Samsung, Ted Baker, Footasylum, Kurt Geiger, Harvey Nichols and more
Blue Light Card Black Friday 2023 savings
Blue Light Card is offering its members exclusive deals across health, beauty, home, electrical, travel, fashion and gifts. The best Black Friday discounts are listed below:
All deals will be live from Friday 24 November.
How to get a Blue Light Card
If you're a member of the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, or armed forces, registering for Blue Light Card membership is quick and easy. A card costs £4.99 and includes access to the Blue Light Card app where members can easily find information about all live offers.
Membership is valid for two years, giving members access to exclusive offers and discounts on retail, tech, meals out and more all year round. For more information, visit the Blue Light Card website.