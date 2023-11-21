Blue Light Card discounts for Black Friday 2023 including Samsung, Ted Baker, Footasylum & Kurt Geiger

Black Friday, which takes place this year on November 24, is one of the biggest events in the world for consumers and last year, workers saved a huge £8 million with their Blue Light Card during the sales event.

This year, Blue Light Card members will also be able to take advantage of over 150 exclusive offers, not available to the general public. The Blue Light Card Black Friday savings include Samsung, Ted Baker, Footasylum, Kurt Geiger, Harvey Nichols and more

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Light Card Black Friday 2023 savings

Blue Light Card is offering its members exclusive deals across health, beauty, home, electrical, travel, fashion and gifts. The best Black Friday discounts are listed below:

All deals will be live from Friday 24 November.

How to get a Blue Light Card

If you're a member of the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, or armed forces, registering for Blue Light Card membership is quick and easy. A card costs £4.99 and includes access to the Blue Light Card app where members can easily find information about all live offers.