Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his first Spring Budget as Chancellor, with inflation and the cost of living crisis still raging.
Hunt is expected to make significant announcements on pensions, alcohol duty and energy support when he reveals the government's fiscal policies at 12.30pm on 15 March. It comes after he delivered an Autumn Statement that significantly raised the UK tax burden as Hunt set himself strict fiscal targets on public spending.
While the economic picture looks better than it did in November, with the UK still not in a recession and reports that the government has unexpected headroom on its balance sheet, it seems unlikely the Chancellor will loosen the nation’s purse strings.
We have already been given an idea of some of the new policies Jeremy Hunt will announce during the Spring Budget 2023, Henry reports. Here is a list of the four key things we know about so far:
‘Back to work’ measures
The Spring Budget is already being unofficially dubbed the ‘back to work Budget’ as the government has briefed that it wants to get parents and over-50s back onto the payroll.
More free childcare hours are mooted to be under consideration by the Treasury, with Hunt having already confirmed he is also looking into potentially reforming Universal Credit for parents.
The Chancellor is also likely to announce an adjustment to the pension lifetime allowance, which could make it more lucrative for early retirees to return to the workplace. Longer-term, he may also announce new plans to bring forward the raising of the state retirement age, as well as announce new rules on how the state pension is calculated.
Energy bills
After significant pressure from cost of living experts, including Martin Lewis and the Resolution Foundation think tank, Jeremy Hunt appears to be set to announce a delay to the introduction of the higher rate of the energy price guarantee.
Bills were set to go up 20% to an average of £3,000 a year from 1 April, at the same time as the government energy bills support scheme was due to end. It was warned that this shock to households would not only damage people’s budgets, but could also affect their health.
But Hunt appears to have relented and looks set to announce the £3,000 limit will be delayed until the summer, by which time energy bills are predicted to have become cheaper anyway.
Alongside this announcement, Hunt will say households with prepayment meters will not face the same bill premiums as before. It comes after the force-fitting of the meters in vulnerable people’s homes came under the spotlight earlier this year.
Defence budget
With a war raging in Ukraine and scathing reports about the combat readiness of the British armed forces, calls for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to get more money have been growing.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace reportedly wanted Jeremy Hunt to give him an extra £11 billion, while others have called for spending on the military to rise from 2% of GDP to 3%. But Rishi Sunak has said the department will get an additional £5 billion over the next two years.
This package will equate to an extra £1.98 billion this year and £2.97 billion next year, and will go towards the AUKUS pact, weapons for Ukraine and UK munitions improvements. Wallace said he is “delighted” by the news, but Tory chair of the defence select committee Tobias Ellwood said Russia and China would be “breathing a sigh of relief”.
It may feel as though it has been only weeks since the Chancellor delivered his Autumn Statement, my colleague Henry Sandercock writes. And that’s because it has been, with the fiscal speech having been delivered on 17 November 2022.
To add to the confusion, it was the third major announcement about the UK’s public finances in little more than a month. The mini budget delivered by Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss in September was quickly followed by a bunch of major U-turns when Truss ditched Kwarteng for Hunt in October.
This time around, the year’s headline tax and spend announcement should be the only big fiscal event for at least six months. It is due to take place after PMQs at 12.30pm, and will be accompanied by a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).