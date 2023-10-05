As the UK housing market slump passes, here’s five cheap and easy DIY ideas to add value to your property

As DIY tasks continue to get pushed back amid a cost-of-living crisis eating away into our home improvements budget, UK homeowners will be in need of cheap and easy ways to add value to their home. Meanwhile, the recent UK housing market slump looks to have passed, meaning it is the perfect opportunity for sellers to find clever ways to improve the look of their property.

Experts at commercial estate agents, Savoy Stewart, have calculated the potential costs behind five easy and ‘cost-effective’ home projects, as well as looking in to the potential value these might add to your home when looking to sell. Factors such as location and size still play a central role in dictating house price but freshening up your home with these hidden hacks could be pivotal in getting the most out of your property.

Here’s a list of cheap DIY ideas to make your home more expensive.

Take care of the garden

DIY Costs: from £68

Potential value added: up to £58,000.

Tools needed: Trowel, gardening gloves, grass seed, lawn mower, pruning shears, garden shears, garden fork.

Clean your walls

DIY Costs: from £5

Potential value added: up to £26,100

Tools needed: Wall erasers, paint testers, sponges, washing up liquid

Add strip lighting to your kitchen cabinets

DIY Costs: £9

Potential value added: £10,000

Tools needed: Strip lighting

Paint your kitchen cabinets

DIY Costs: £18

Potential value added: £10,000

Tools needed: Cabinet paint, paint brushes, sandpaper, screwdriver