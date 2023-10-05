Cheap DIY ideas to make your home more expensive - can add £58k to your property
As the UK housing market slump passes, here’s five cheap and easy DIY ideas to add value to your property
As DIY tasks continue to get pushed back amid a cost-of-living crisis eating away into our home improvements budget, UK homeowners will be in need of cheap and easy ways to add value to their home. Meanwhile, the recent UK housing market slump looks to have passed, meaning it is the perfect opportunity for sellers to find clever ways to improve the look of their property.
Experts at commercial estate agents, Savoy Stewart, have calculated the potential costs behind five easy and ‘cost-effective’ home projects, as well as looking in to the potential value these might add to your home when looking to sell. Factors such as location and size still play a central role in dictating house price but freshening up your home with these hidden hacks could be pivotal in getting the most out of your property.
Here’s a list of cheap DIY ideas to make your home more expensive.
Cheap DIY ideas to add value to your home
Take care of the garden
- DIY Costs: from £68
- Potential value added: up to £58,000.
- Tools needed: Trowel, gardening gloves, grass seed, lawn mower, pruning shears, garden shears, garden fork.
Clean your walls
- DIY Costs: from £5
- Potential value added: up to £26,100
- Tools needed: Wall erasers, paint testers, sponges, washing up liquid
Add strip lighting to your kitchen cabinets
- DIY Costs: £9
- Potential value added: £10,000
- Tools needed: Strip lighting
Paint your kitchen cabinets
- DIY Costs: £18
- Potential value added: £10,000
- Tools needed: Cabinet paint, paint brushes, sandpaper, screwdriver
- DIY Costs: £34
- Potential value added: £10,000
- Tools needed: Handles, screwdriver, wood putty, putty knife, drill, screws