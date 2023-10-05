Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson sacked by GB News
Laurence Fox arrested by Met Police officers over ULEZ camera damage

Cheap DIY ideas to make your home more expensive - can add £58k to your property

As the UK housing market slump passes, here’s five cheap and easy DIY ideas to add value to your property

Will Millar
By Will Millar
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As DIY tasks continue to get pushed back amid a cost-of-living crisis eating away into our home improvements budget, UK homeowners will be in need of cheap and easy ways to add value to their home. Meanwhile, the recent UK housing market slump looks to have passed, meaning it is the perfect opportunity for sellers to find clever ways to improve the look of their property.

Experts at commercial estate agents, Savoy Stewart, have calculated the potential costs behind five easy and ‘cost-effective’ home projects, as well as looking in to the potential value these might add to your home when looking to sell. Factors such as location and size still play a central role in dictating house price but freshening up your home with these hidden hacks could be pivotal in getting the most out of your property.

Here’s a list of cheap DIY ideas to make your home more expensive.

Cheap DIY ideas to add value to your home

Most Popular

Take care of the garden

  • DIY Costs: from £68
  • Potential value added: up to £58,000.
  • Tools needed: Trowel, gardening gloves, grass seed, lawn mower, pruning shears, garden shears, garden fork.

Clean your walls

  • DIY Costs: from £5
  • Potential value added: up to £26,100
  • Tools needed: Wall erasers, paint testers, sponges, washing up liquid

Add strip lighting to your kitchen cabinets

  • DIY Costs: £9
  • Potential value added: £10,000
  • Tools needed: Strip lighting

Paint your kitchen cabinets

  • DIY Costs: £18
  • Potential value added: £10,000
  • Tools needed: Cabinet paint, paint brushes, sandpaper, screwdriver
  • DIY Costs: £34
  • Potential value added: £10,000
  • Tools needed: Handles, screwdriver, wood putty, putty knife, drill, screws
Related topics:HomeownersHomeSellersDIY