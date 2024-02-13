Delivery drivers strike: Uber Eats, Deliveroo & Just Eat drivers to strike on Valentine's Day over pay
Takeaway delivery drivers including popular takeaway platforms Deliveroo and Uber Eats are planning a five-hour strike on Valentine's Day (February 14) to demand better pay and improved working conditions. The action, which will take place on Wednesday between 5pm and 10pm, is set to impact four food apps.
The scheduled strike set for Wednesday is being organised by Delivery Job UK, a coalition representing a diverse range of workers. Predominantly comprised of Brazilians, the organisation claims a backing of over 3,000 gig workers in London and several other UK cities, according to The Guardian.
In a statement posted on its Instagram page, Delivery Job UK said: "We are fighting for increases and improvements in working conditions (Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Just Eat and Stuart) across London, we will not back down. The actions aim to demand the adjustment of fees paid to us, Riders, as these have been decreasing while our expenses have increased in the last four years."
The group added: "In the United Kingdom, the gig economy’s dark underbelly is starkly exposed through the plight of delivery riders. Tasked with servicing giants like Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Stuart, and Just Eat, these workers grapple with the harsh realities of rising living costs, juxtaposed against the backdrop of inadequate compensation and recognition. "A significant portion of these riders, many of whom are immigrants or primary family breadwinners, endure grueling shifts extending beyond 13 hours daily, without a day’s rest. "
Other food-sharing apps that will be affected are Just Eat and Stuart.com, with couriers who normally compete across multiple apps for delivery planning to refuse to take orders.
Delivery Job UK added: "Riders navigate a work environment rife with hostility, discrimination, and neglect. From inaccessible restaurant entrances to prolonged waits in adverse weather, without the semblance of support infrastructure, to the perilous navigation through dense traffic—these are the unspoken hazards of their daily endeavours, largely overlooked by their employers and society. "Alarmingly, as delivery companies hike fees levied on restaurants and consumers, they concurrently depress the earnings of their delivery workforce, which has seen no adjustment in base delivery rates for four years. This growing disparity not only questions the ethical fabric of this business model but also underscores a glaring oversight of the essential role these riders play. "The government’s inertia and the need for regulatory oversight highlight a pressing issue. Swift action is required to ensure fair treatment and safeguard the rights of gig workers."
