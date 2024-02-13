Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Takeaway delivery drivers including popular takeaway platforms Deliveroo and Uber Eats are planning a five-hour strike on Valentine's Day (February 14) to demand better pay and improved working conditions. The action, which will take place on Wednesday between 5pm and 10pm, is set to impact four food apps.

The scheduled strike set for Wednesday is being organised by Delivery Job UK, a coalition representing a diverse range of workers. Predominantly comprised of Brazilians, the organisation claims a backing of over 3,000 gig workers in London and several other UK cities, according to The Guardian.

In a statement posted on its Instagram page, Delivery Job UK said: "We are fighting for increases and improvements in working conditions (Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Just Eat and Stuart) across London, we will not back down. The actions aim to demand the adjustment of fees paid to us, Riders, as these have been decreasing while our expenses have increased in the last four years."

The group added: "In the United Kingdom, the gig economy’s dark underbelly is starkly exposed through the plight of delivery riders. Tasked with servicing giants like Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Stuart, and Just Eat, these workers grapple with the harsh realities of rising living costs, juxtaposed against the backdrop of inadequate compensation and recognition. "A significant portion of these riders, many of whom are immigrants or primary family breadwinners, endure grueling shifts extending beyond 13 hours daily, without a day’s rest. "

Other food-sharing apps that will be affected are Just Eat and Stuart.com, with couriers who normally compete across multiple apps for delivery planning to refuse to take orders.