Did anyone win Tuesday's EuroMillions? Winning numbers, plus Friday's jackpot - and HotPicks and Thunderball results
It could be just the mid-week pick-me-up you were looking for - a EuroMillions win. With an estimated jackpot of £74 million, as usual, Tuesday (November 4) night’s prize was very much one worth winning.
Sadly, nobody walked away with the top prize tonight but a millionaire was made and I’m sure they will be celebrating all the same. In case you want to check how close you came to winning big, tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 06, 09, 25, 28, 45 and the Lucky Stars are: 01, 04.
It’s worth checking your ticket though as you could still be giving your bank balance a serious boost - the Millionaire Maker Selection code selected is HPCF58869.
While nobody matched five main numbers and two Lucky Stars to scoop the jackpot, one winner matched five main numbers and one Luck Star winning £129,585.30 and four people matched just the main numbers, walking away with £11,357.30.
Thunderball results November 4
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 01, 15, 21, 23, 24 and the Thunderball is 10.
The winning numbers for EuroMillions HotPicks are the same as for the EuroMillions draw.
Draw number: 1,891