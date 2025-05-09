Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some households may be eligible to claim up to £300 as part of cost of living support payments.

In a major update, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Pool Council have announced a brand new support payment available to low-income families as the cost of living crisis continues. The new imitative, which is funded by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), is part of a seventh round of funding for the region’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

The short-term financial scheme will be available to families up until March 31, 2026.

Council leader Cllr Millie Earl said: "I’m pleased the HSF has been extended for a seventh round to support people with the cost of living. The initiative can provide struggling households with crucial financial support, as well as practical advice and guidance from experts to help residents make their money go further."

BCP Council have teamed up with community and voluntary sector partners to facilitate the cost of living payments, which will include household grants to help support low-income families in the region with paying for essential bills and food.

HSP schemes are in place across the country, with the government-backed programme providing local councils with money to help families in need. BCP’s Household Support Fund scheme may grant eligible residents vouchers worth £150 in two separate rounds during the funding period, if applications are approved, meaning that household could receive up to £300 in support overall.

To be eligible for the payments, you must:

live in the Bournemouth, Christchurch or Poole area

be over the age of 16 and live independently from your parents or carers

not have the Money to pay for essentials

be able to provide proof of identity, residence in the BCP council region, financial status of every person not in full-time education in your household, and possibly be required to show proof of low income (i.e bank statement)

Applications have closed for this window, however a new application window will open via the region’s Citizens Advice Bureau from 9am on Monday, May 12 until 4.30pm on Friday, July 4. For more information and to apply when the window opens, you can visit the local Citizens Advice website .