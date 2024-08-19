Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The upcoming August bank holiday is set to have an impact on Universal Credit payment dates.

The next bank holiday is on Monday, August 26, with the Department for Work and Pensions set to make adjustments the payment date of Universal Credit, PIP and Jobseeker’s Allowance claims. The bank holiday will take place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

According to official government advice, benefits are paid straight into your bank account, building society or credit union at regular intervals, for example, every month for Universal Credit or every two weeks for Jobseeker’s Allowance. However, if a scheduled payment date lines up with a bank holiday, claimants will get their money earlier.

The government states on its website: "After the first payment, you'll be paid on the same date of every month. If your payment date is on a weekend or a bank holiday, you'll be paid on the working day before. You can see your monthly statement in your online account. This tells you how much Universal Credit you're going to get.”

This means that claimants who would normally be scheduled to receive their next payment on August 26 will in fact receive their payment on Friday, August 23. This bank holiday rule is the same all year round. The next bank holiday in England will come in December, for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.