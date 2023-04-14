Homes using heating oil, LPG, biomass and other alternative fuels can apply for bill help

More households using alternative fuels to heat their homes can now apply for £200 to help with energy bill costs.

Almost two million homes who live off the mains gas grid are eligible for the Alternative Fuel Payment, which includes those using heating oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), coal or biomass as their main source of heating.

Most households already received the £200 payment automatically as a credit on their electricity bill in February, which was paid in addition to the £400 Energy Bill support for all UK households to help with the cost of living. Homes that did not receive an automatic payment of £200 need to apply for the cash online, which includes submitting proof of purchase.

More households using alternative fuels can now apply for £200 to help with bills (Photo: PA)

Under previous rules, households were required to provide evidence of payments of alternative fuel from September 2022, but the government has now announced a change to its application scheme.

It will now accept receipts dating back to 1 June 2022 as evidence - a three-month extension on the previous cut-off date. As such, homes that purchased alternative fuel before September can apply for the £200 payment using receipts from earlier in the year.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the change was made because some households purchased fuel in bulk ahead of the winter price rises in October, adding that it was “right” people were not penalised for planning ahead.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We have already stepped in and paid half of a typical household energy bill, but we also always want to make sure support gets to those who need it.

“That’s why today we’re again stepping in to make sure those households using heating oil, LPG, biomass and more, can submit receipts for fuel purchases as far back as June 2022, because we recognise many households will have bought ahead of winter.”

The department said only a “small number” of households using alternative fuels as their main heating source needed to apply as the “vast majority” have already received the £200 as energy credit, as they had a direct relationship with an electricity supplier.

Households who solely use alternative fuel now have until 31 May to submit a claim for the payment, which can be done via an online application form on the government website. For those without online access, you can also apply by calling 0808 175 3287 (0808 175 3894 in Northern Ireland).

You cannot apply if you have already received an automatic Alternative Fuels Payment. If you think you should have got a payment but have not, you should contact your electricity supplier. You also cannot apply if you live:

in purpose-built student accommodation

in a care home

on a boat as a continuous cruiser

on a non-permanent caravan or mobile home site

in accommodation provided by your employer, such as seasonal workers, ‘service occupiers’, security guards, building caretakers)

in a building where you’re acting as a property guardian

in business premises, such as a pub or hotel, where your address is the same as the business address