The price of the gold and silver coins will be determined by real-time precious metal rates

(Photo: The Royal Mint/PA Wire)

The Royal Mint has introduced the first coin in its new 007 range, commemorating James Bond's legacy through the decades.

The collection, available in both collectable and bullion formats in gold or silver, caters to Bond enthusiasts seeking to enhance their collections and invest in precious metals.

Each coin in the series showcases a distinctive scene from a specific decade of the iconic superspy's adventures. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What does the new coin look like?

The first coin, commemorating the 1960s era of Bond, portrays Sean Connery's Bond seated in the gyroplane "Little Nellie" from the film You Only Live Twice.

It is the first of seven coin designs celebrating the legacy of Bond, with the other designs being unveiled individually at later dates.

The titles of each Bond film of the decade make up the background, the stylised 007 logo of the 1960s appears at the base of the coin, and the classic gun barrel features around the perimeter of the design.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “James Bond is Britain’s favourite secret agent who has captivated audiences for over 60 years. We are delighted to be unveiling a new collectable coin range to celebrate 007’s journey.

"Each coin will feature a unique design linking to the films of that decade, which is a testament to the coin making skills that our craftspeople have perfected over the years. We hope 007 enthusiasts and coin collectors find a special place for these limited-edition coins in their existing James Bond or coin collections.”

How can I get a James Bond coin?

Coins are available as gold proof, silver proof and brilliant uncirculated editions, with prices starting from £14.50.

Prices for James Bond fine gold and fine silver bullion coins will be based on live precious metal prices.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at the Royal Mint, said: “We’re excited to launch the 007 range of bullion coins, a celebration of British culture that combines exclusive design with meticulous craftsmanship.

“These bullion coins, available in 1oz gold and 1oz silver and minted to the highest specifications, embody the standards of quality and excellence expected from a world-leading mint.