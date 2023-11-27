Michael Gove has introduced the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill to Parliament - what does that mean for homeowners?

The government has introduced a bill to Parliament to reform the leasehold sector and make it easier for homeowners to buy their freehold.

The law - which will affect millions of property owners across England and Wales - will also increase standard lease extension terms to 990 years, and provide greater transparency over service charges. Housing campaigners have for decades called for reform of the "feudal" leasehold system, which allows a separate freeholder to own the land a flat or house sits on.

Currently freeholders can levy eye-watering maintenance and service charges in blocks of flats, and if homeowners want to extend their lease term it can be a complicated and expensive process. NationalWorld previously reported how a woman trapped in flat with same fire-risk cladding as Grenfell Tower was forced to pay up to £30,000 for its removal.

The new law will make all new houses in England and Wales freehold, other than in exceptional circumstances. Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the bill will address the historic imbalances between leaseholder and freeholder to give homeowners a fairer deal.

He said: "People work hard to own a home. But for far too long too many have been denied the full benefits of ownership through the unfair and outdated leasehold system. That’s why liberating leaseholders forms a vital part of the government’s long-term plan for housing.

"So today marks a landmark moment for millions of leaseholders across the country, as we unveil laws to deliver significant new rights and protections, slash unfair costs and crack down on exploitation."

Michael Gove is the Housing Secretary. Credit: Kim Mogg/Getty/Adobe

What is a leasehold?

If you have a leasehold, you buy the property - but not the land it sits on. The land is still owned by the freeholder. Leaseholders also only have ownership of the property for a set period of time. This can range from years to decades to centuries, depending on the length of the lease, but the freeholder has the power over which period of time they want to sell the property for.

Leaseholders also usually have to pay ground rent to the person who owns the land. They also have to pay to extend the leasehold period, meaning very high costs can be accrued. If the lease expires, ownership of the property expires and is passed back to the freeholder.

Leaseholds are most common with flats, but there are leasehold houses too. It is estimated that the leasehold system is used on more than 4.5 million properties in the UK.

What is a freehold?

A freehold then is when you own the property and the land it is built on - essentially, you own your home outright. You don’t have to think about lease periods, ground rent, or any maintenance fees. This is the most common way to buy a house in the UK.

What does the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill mean for me?

If you're currently a leaseholder, this bill will make it easier and cheaper to extend your lease - which currently can cost upwards of £10,000. Owners will no longer have to have lived in their properties for two years to extend the lease, and the it will also make it easier for leaseholders to buy their freehold.

The standard lease extension term will become 990 years for houses and flats, as opposed to current 50 years for houses and 90 years for flats. This means once you extend your lease, you'll never need to worry about it again.

It will also have an impact if you're a leaseholder in a block of flats. The government says it will give "leaseholders greater transparency over their service charges by making freeholders or managing agents issue bills in a standardised format that can be more easily scrutinised and challenged".

The bill will make it easier for leaseholders to take over the management of their building if they're unhappy with the current structure, and appoint a managing agent of their choice. The government will require freeholders, who manage their building directly, to belong to a redress scheme so leaseholders can challenge them if needed.

And leaseholders will no longer have to pay their freeholder’s costs when making a claim. Gove has also said the bill will ban "excessive buildings insurance commissions for freeholders and managing agents".

Separately, the government has a consultation on capping ground rents. All new houses will be freehold unless there are exceptional circumstances.

What has Labour said?

The Labour Party has accused the government of watering down its leasehold reforms, after Gove initially said he would ban leasehold altogether. However now new-build flats will remain leasehold, and only new-build houses will automatically be freehold.

Labour said that the Conservative government first pledged to protect homeowners from "feudal" leasehold practices on 21 December 2017. After six years and 115 further press releases or announcements on leasehold, the opposition says they are still yet to deliver on the pledge.

Shadow Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said earlier this month: "Labour will deliver more action on housing in six months than this crumbling Conservative government has managed in six years. After years of paper promises on housing, this King’s Speech is set to completely overlook housebuilding and backtrack on pledges made years ago.