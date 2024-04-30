Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lidl is offering more than £20,000 to people who help it to secure new locations as it plans to open hundreds more supermarkets throughout the United Kingdom.

The German discount chain, currently the sixth-biggest supermarket in the UK, is aiming to attract thousands of new customers as it keeps growing throughout the country.

Lidl said that it is searching for potential locations for new stores, and is considering significant expansion in cities such as Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, and London.

It aims to eventually have more than 1,100 stores in England, Wales and Scotland, compared to its current count of about 960.

It said it needs to open supermarkets in prominent locations with easy access and a strong flow of traffic or pedestrians, allowing for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 square feet, and more than 100 car parking spaces.

How can I help Lidl?

If Lidl finds a good location, it is willing to pay a finder’s fee of 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.

A finder’s fee can be paid to any member of the public who identifies a suitable site for it to open a new store.

Richard Taylor, Lidl Great Britain’s chief development officer, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.”

Members of the public who know of potential sites are encouraged to check details against Lidl’s site requirements and contact the supermarket’s Property team with further details.