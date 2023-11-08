Couples could be owed a £252 cash boost by HRMC if they're eligible for Marriage Allowance

Marriage Allowance 2023: Find out if you’re eligible for HRMC tax relief and save £252

Amid the cost-of-living-crisis, where every last penny of your paycheck counts, HM Revenue and Customs (HRMC) is encouraging couples in a marriage or civil partnership to check if they’re eligible for Marriage Allowance. The tax relief scheme saves couples money by allowing the lower or non-earner to reduce the amount of tax their partner pays.

Whether you’re a full-time carer, unable to work due to long term health conditions or simply working a low paid job, you may be able to transfer 10% of your Personal Allowance to your partner to help them save on their income tax. With around 68 per cent of people in their sixties married or in Civil Partnerships, many people in this age group may not realise they can claim Marriage Allowance if they have retired and their partner is still working.

Here’s everything you need to know about HRMC’s Marriage Allowance and how to find out if you’re eligible.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HRMC Marriage Allowance - are you eligible?

To find out if you're eligible for Marriage Allowance, couples can simply use HRMC's Marriage Allowance calculator found on the Government website. Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said: “The Marriage Allowance calculator helps couples to find out in seconds how much they stand to benefit. Check today and claim right away. It’s a quick and easy process that’s worth up to £252 a year.

“Search ‘Marriage Allowance’ on GOV.UK for more information.”

Couples may be eligible if one partner has:

retired

given up work to care for children or elderly relatives

long term health conditions and is unable to work

a part time job

a low paid job