A new promotion is aimed at millions of shoppers looking to boost their points haul

Martin Lewis and his team at Money Saving Expert have highlighted an easy way for Sainsbury's shoppers to rack up extra Nectar points.

An ongoing Sainsbury’s promotion, - the "Nectar Shop for Points Challenge" - is aimed at millions of shoppers looking to boost their points haul at the supermarket. To qualify, shoppers need to spend £1 or more in several transactions at Sainsbury's.

Eligibility for the promotion is determined by various factors, and participants will receive notification through the Nectar app if selected. Opting in through the app is necessary to participate.

If you don’t opt in, you’ll miss out on bonus points, though regular Nectar points are still earned at the usual rate of one point per £1 spent at Sainsbury's. Once opted in, spending £1 or more in-store or online at Sainsbury's will trigger the extra points.

Participants could earn hundreds of additional points, with the offer running until Tuesday 4 June.

In its terms and conditions, Sainsbury's said: "All Nectar points are subject to the Nectar Collector Rules which are available at Nectar.com. We reserve the right to amend or withdraw this offer at any time."ify or withdraw the offer as needed.

In a similar move, Tesco has introduced the "Clubcard Challenges" promotion, inviting selected shoppers to complete tasks for extra Clubcard points.