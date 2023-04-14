The money-saving offer will be available to Morrisons shoppers for a limited time only

Morrisons is offering customers 5p off every litre of petrol or diesel they purchase at its pumps this April.

The money-saving offer is only up for grabs for a limited time from 13 April to 23 April, so shoppers will have to move quickly to make the most of it.

To claim the deal, customers need to spend at least £35 in Morrisons stores or online within that time period. They will then receive a coupon for 5p off every litre of fuel which is redeemable at all Morrisons petrol stations - except those which are franchised - and customers have until Monday 1 May to spend it. Morrisons has 340 filling stations across the UK.

Morrisons is offering customers 5p off every litre of petrol or diesel (Photo: Morrisons)

The required £35 spend excludes some items, including any of the following:

Fuel

Tobacco

Lottery products

Morrisons Café

Gift Vouchers and Cards

Infant/formula milk

Cashback

Dry cleaning

Fireworks

Online games and instant tickets

Photo printing

Saver stamps

Postage stamps

‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards

Delivery charges/pass

Garden centre and pharmacy (where applicable)

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “We know that fuel remains a significant cost for many households and so this offer aims to help budgets go a little further.

“It is the third time we have run it this year and alongside our in store price cuts demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers with their household bills.”

Morrisons said its latest fuel offer is just one of its recent initiatives to help customers’ money go further and follows its announcement in March, which saw the supermarket cut the prices of 490 products.

It also extended a commitment to locking the prices of more than 1,000 items for at least eight weeks, offering customers an average saving of 20%. The price cuts are on a variety of everyday products including dairy items, fresh meat and fish, fruit and vegetables and freezer fillers as well as baby essentials and pet food.

Some of the biggest cuts include Fillippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml, which is down from £6.49 to £4.50, Meridian Crunchy Peanut Butter 475g, now £3.00 from £3.80, and Purina ONE Cat Salmon & Rice 800g, priced at £4.99 from £7.40.