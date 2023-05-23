Customers will be able to earn points on selected products and counters, plus money-off fuel

Morrisons is bringing back its popular loyalty card scheme which allows shoppers to collect points on selected products and fuel.

The More Card programme replaces the current My Morrisons scheme, which was launched in 2021 and gave shoppers personalised discounts and offers in stores.

The new loyalty scheme rolled out in Morrisons stores nationwide from Monday (22 May) and includes the return of the popular ‘Morrisons Fivers’. The Fivers deal gives shoppers a £5 voucher which can be redeemed on a future shop once customers have earned 5,000 points.

Morrisons is bringing back its popular loyalty card scheme (Photo: Morrisons)

The new More Card can be used as a physical card or app and will allow shoppers to earn points on select products and counters in store and online, as well as earning five points for every litre of fuel purchased in a Morrisons petrol filling station.

Some of the points up for grabs on the loyalty scheme in Morrisons stores this week include:

100 More Points for every five pack of doughnuts (89p)

500 More Points for every £5 spent at the pizza counter

600 More Points for every £6 spent in a Morrisons café

100 More Points for every British BBQ meat pack from the butcher’s counter.

Personalised offers are also up for grabs as part of the scheme, as well as ‘surprise offers’ such as flowers at Mother’s Day or sweets at Halloween, and basket bonuses.

Customers have a chance to bag a basket bonus when they scan their app or swipe their loyalty card, which could earn them money off a shop or a free treat from one of the supermarket’s Market Street counters.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: “Customers have been telling us how much they have missed the Morrisons Fivers and so we’ve brought them back as part of a radical overhaul of the Morrisons loyalty scheme.

“The new More Card - which replaces the My Morrisons scheme - will enable customers to earn points on selected purchases, including fuel, and redeem those points for fivers off their shopping.

“The card will also give customers access to exclusive More Card prices with market-leading discounts on customers’ favourites.”

This week, Morrisons More members can benefit from various deals and discounts in stores by scanning their card or app at the checkout. Current deals include: