Concerns over housing costs have hit a ‘record high’ according to a poll as Humza Yousaf piles pressure on UK Government to help with “excruciating” costs.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cost-of-living concern for mortgage owners and renters has hit a ‘record high’ with the looming threat of rising interest rates later this month, according to a Which? study. The news comes as Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, challenged the UK Government to help homeowners struggling with the “excruciating” housing costs.

According to Which?’s Consumer Insight Tracker, 79% of mortgage owners and 81% of renters are worried about housing costs, the highest level since the survey began in 2013. Meanwhile, there has been a steady increase in housing cost concern among renters over the past two years, with 62% saying they were worried in August 2021.

The survey also found 2.2 million households missed or defaulted on an essential payment such as a housing bill, loan or credit card payment over the month. Two thirds (61%) of those who missed a household bill payment reported that they missed more than one.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Although UK inflation is slowly starting to fall, these record levels of worry about housing costs and the looming threat of higher interest rates later this month shows that for many people, the cost-of-living crisis is far from over. We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling to seek free debt advice and reach out to their mortgage provider or landlord for help.

“As so many people face financial hardship, Which? is calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and telecoms providers to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and charges during this crisis.”

Ahead of his campaign visit to support SNP’s candidate Katy Loudon, Humza Yousaf said UK ministers are “not doing enough for homeowners who are struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis Westminster created”. Ms Loudon - who is a candidate for the upcoming Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election - has already written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to call for a mortgage tax relief scheme to be introduced.

Mr Yousaf has also urged the Chancellor to listen to Ms Loudon’s call for a tax relief scheme - which would allow people to make mortgage repayments from their salary prior to tax and national insurance being taken off.

Cost-of-living concern for mortgage owners and renters has hit a ‘record high’ with the looming threat of rising interest rates later this month

An HM Treasury spokesperson said: “The best thing we can do for borrowers with mortgages of any term is bear down on inflation and our plan to halve it this year is working, with the majority of external forecasters expecting us to achieve our ambition.