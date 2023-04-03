Holly Hodgart sold a first-edition copy of the Philosopher’s Stone

A mum is treating her family to a magical cruise after selling a “tatty” Harry Potter book for a staggering £20,000.

Holly Hodgart, 34, was left “completely shocked” after cashing in a five-figure sum for the first-edition copy of the Philosopher’s Stone at an auction.

The stay-at-home mum, from Glasgow, said she had previously tried to get her worn-out book valued by auctioneers but had found it difficult, until she reached out to Lyon and Turnbull in September last year.

The auction house had previously sold first-edition Harry Potter books before so reached out as she knew her book was special.

She said: “I always knew that my book was different. I think it added something that it was well-loved. I lent it to one girl at school in 2000, it went around the whole boarding house, and came back to me in bad condition.

“When it was auctioned, it had no spine, the protective plastic was peeled off and the pages were yellowed. When it eventually reached [the sale price], I was completely shocked because I thought, ‘Who is going to want this thing’.”

Holly is splashing out on a cruise for her family after selling a battered Harry Potter book (Photo: Holly Hodgart / SWNS)

After finding out the auction house would be cataloguing the rare book, Ms Hodgart shared the news on social media and an old friend got in touch to say she had sold a first-edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for thousands.

The first-edition book was identified by its ISBN number and a printing error which shows the words ‘1 wand’ printed twice in Harry’s list of Hogwarts equipment.

She said: “My mum used that book to bribe me to go to boarding school. She said, ‘If Harry can do it, so can you’. I had a trunk and all, she really tried to sell it to me.

“I was in my late teens when I realised it was quite an important book. For many years I kept thinking I would sell the book and would periodically get in touch with auction houses. Then I would have to send all these photos to prove it was first edition and it never led anywhere.

“Last year I thought I’ve got a four-and-a-half-year-old and two-year-old, I’ve got to get it out the house before it gets damaged, it’s not doing anything on a bookshelf. I got in touch with Lyon & Turnbull and ended up dropping it off at their office at the end of last year.”

Holly’s book sold for £20,000 at auction (Photo: Holly Hodgart / SWNS)

Despite being concerned her much-loved copy may not even survive the trip to the selling house, it was snapped up by a buyer for an impressive £20,160, including the buyer’s premium.

Ms Hodgart received just under £15,000 after paying fees and plans to use the cash to take her two children away on a Disney cruise around Europe, as well as using it to help out with essentials.

She added: “It was quite emotional, I was worried it wouldn’t survive the train journey to the city centre. I watched the auction live at home with my youngest – as the auction was coming to an end, she ran through in a witch’s hat which was a bit spooky.

“The buyer ended up paying £20k including fees and we got just under £15k after paying our fees. It went to an American buyer – I joked it wasn’t going to survive the flight.

“We got the money just a few weeks ago – my cousins originally bought the book for me so I bought them a thank you hamper for buying me a very ordinary book that became extraordinary.