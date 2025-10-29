Here are the winning numbers from tonight’s National Lottery Lotto draw...

It’s that time of the week again when you remember ‘it could be you’ as the National Lottery Lotto draw has taken place. And if you don’t win, at least you money contributes to good causes across the UK.

According to the National Lottery, they make an average of seven new millionaires every week – that’s more than 7,400 millionaires across the UK since the first draw. Since 1994 more than £95 billion in prize money has been awarded to players.

The lottery has also helped to raise £50 billion for good causes. With more than 650,000 individual awards made across the UK, the National Lottery organisers claim most people will have benefited from a National Lottery-funded project at some point.

A panel of 12 specialist organisations, chosen by Parliament for their knowledge and expertise, decide how and where funding is invested. In the year ending March 31, 2024, the funds were shared to the following categories; Health, education, environment and charitable causes (40%); Sport (20%); Arts (20%); Heritage (20%).

Read on to find out tonight’s winning lottery numbers and see if you’ve scooped a prize…

The winning numbers from tonight’s National Lottery Lotto draw have been revealed | Allwyn/PA Wire

Winning National Lottery numbers October 25

Tonight’s National Lottery Lotto estimated jackpot is £12.3 million. The winning numbers are 09, 24, 30, 33, 35, 54. The Bonus Ball is 32.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 02, 08, 17, 20, 28. The Thunderball is 14.

The National Lottery operator, Allwyn, has confirmed there is no jackpot winner tonight but the “Lotto Rolldown” means every prize has been boosted. Saturday’s estimated jackpot now stands at £3.8 million.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, said, “Wonderful! 935,178 Lotto players have won £5 plus a free Lucky Dip for matching just two main numbers in tonight’s fantastic £12.3M ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto draw. On top of this, 93,013 ticket-holders scooped £102, instead of £30, for matching just three main numbers. As no ticket-holder won the jackpot, the prize is shared between all the other winners.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”

You can watch National Lottery Lotto, EuroMillions, Set For Life and Thunderball draws live on their website. Alternatively you can subscribe to the National Lottery YouTube channel to get notified every time draws are ready to watch.