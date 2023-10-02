A big lottery win can change your life, and if you live in any of these 10 areas, luck is on your side as research has revealed the luckiest lottery postcodes in the UK

New research has revealed the luckiest lottery postcodes in the UK. Research by WDW Bingo analysed the daily postcode lottery winners from the past 12 years from 2011 - 2023, calculating the number of wins in every area.

The research then worked out how many wins per 100,000 of the population to give the UKs luckiest areas. The research analysed 43,000 postcode lottery winners and found that Lancaster came out on top, with 103.04 wins per 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson from WDW Bingo said: “The postcode lottery has declared over 43,000 winners since 2011, giving away millions of pounds to players around the country. Not only does it support players with great prizes, but has a rich history of supporting charities, having given over £1 billion to various charities over the years.

“Recent data suggests that around 70% of over-18s take part in the UK lotteries showing just how many people are hedging their bets that they might be the next lotto millionaires.

“Games such as these give many people the opportunity to make life-changing amounts of money, which now more than ever with the cost of living, could be a huge help.

“Although the chances of winning are still low, if you live in these areas, you might be in with slightly better odds of winning big! But you won’t win the raffle if you don’t buy a ticket.”

Luckiest lottery postcodes in the UK

