Considerable amounts of money, with the potential to change lives, are still waiting to be claimed from the National Lottery, with a handful of rightful winners yet to come forward and retrieve their prizes.

Lottery winners are granted a six-month period to collect their winnings before their prize is rendered null and void, yet there are still those who have not yet taken the opportunity to claim the large cash sums they are entitled to.

It is likely that these individuals are unaware of the significant money totals waiting for them, perhaps with their million-pound ticket stashed in their wallet, purse or online account, leaving them oblivious to their newfound wealth.

Here are the most recent details on the National Lottery’s latest unclaimed prizes, accurate as of the latest update from the Lottery as of 20 March 2023.

EuroMillions - £1m

The UK Millionaire Maker prize was won on 3 November last year. The last day to collect it is 1 May this year, and the ticket was bought in Bolton.

Euromillions - £1m

There's another UK Millionaire Maker prize unclaimed from the same draw - with this ticket bought in Northumberland. Again, the deadline to claim the prize is 1 May 2024.

Euromillions - £1m

A third UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there somewhere, drawn on 23 February 2024. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Camden - needs to claim it by 21 August.

Set for Life - £10,000 every month for a year

This prize was won on 25 January, with the winning numbers 7, 20, 23, 36, and 44 matching five. The ticket was bought in Worthing District, and the deadline to collect the prize is 23 July.

Set for Life - £10,000 every month for a year

This prize was won on 5 February, with the winning numbers 3, 4, 8, 10, and 28 matching five. The ticket was bought in Manchester, and the deadline to collect the prize is 3 August.

Thunderball - £500,000

A Redditch ticket holder could claim half a million from a draw on 8 December last year - but they'll have to do so by 5 June. Their winning numbers were 2, 15, 31, 35, 37 and the Thunderball 6.