The UK government has confirmed the dates those eligible will receive cost of living, benefits and pension payments for November.

The UK government has confirmed the dates in November millions of households will receive their cost of living payment, benefits and pension. As inflation remained stagnant at 6.7% in September, low-income households will be keeping a close eye on when to expect the next round of financial support.

Despite hopes that the UK would see another consecutive fall in inflation, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced today (18 October) that inflation holds at 6.7% - well above the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent. While food and drink prices have waned, higher petrol and diesel prices for drivers has left CPI inflation stationary.

People who are eligible for cost of living support will receive their second round of payment in the coming weeks while benefits claimants can expert their November payment as usual. Here’s everything you need to know.

Cost of living payment support in November

The cash boost - which forms part of a wider package of support totalling £94bn - is expected to arrive between October 31 and November 19 for most people. However, like last year, the schedule is slightly different for people who qualify solely through the receipt of Tax Credits from the HMRC , rather than low-income benefits. Those on Tax Credits will receive £300 from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) between November 10 and 19.

Am I eligible for a cost of living payment?

To be eligible for the second cost of living payment from the DWP, you need to have been entitled to a payment for a qualifying benefit between August 18 and September 17, or a payment for an assessment period, ending between these dates.

The qualifying benefits include:

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Universal credit

Income-related employment and support allowance

Income support

Pension credit

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

The next cost of living payments will be paid in autumn 2023 and spring 2024.

Winter fuel payment support imminent

If you were born before 25 September 1957 you may qualify for £250 and £600 to help you pay your heating bills. The total price includes a ‘Pensioner Cost of Living Payment’ which will be between £150 and £300.

Eligible recipients can expect their payment, which will arrive automatically, in November or December. Those who haven’t received the payment or a letter by letter or the money by 26 January 2024, contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

November benefits dates

Benefits and pensions payments will also be going out as normal in November. There are no bank holidays in November, meaning the timing of your payment won’t be affected.

Claimants will receive their November payment if they are recieving one of the benefits below:

Universal Credit

State pension

Pension credit

Disability living allowance

Personal independence payment

Attendance allowance

Carer’s allowance

Employment support allowance

Income support

Jobseeker’s allowance