Two lucky winners scooped £1million in this months’ NS&I jackpot draw including one with just £100 savings.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premium Bonds March prize draw results have been announced with one lucky winner scooping a £1million jackpot from just £100 in savings. The bond holder from Cleveland in North Yorkshire purchased their winning bond in May 2023.

Only one person has ever bagged themselves the top prize from National Savings and Investments (NS&I) with a smaller savings amount. In 2004 a winner from Newham in London won a million with just £17 in Premium Bonds purchased in February 1959.

The NS&I £1million jackpot was first introduced in 1994. The first big winner this month with bond number 540HZ735699 become the third jackpot winner from Cleveland. The second £1million winning bond number drawn was 408VD714629 from a Premium Bonds saver in Cumbria. This winner held significantly more in bonds - £35,000 worth - who purchased the winning bond in August 2020. They are the 11th premium bonds jackpot millionaire from Cumbria.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I retail director, said: "Spring is definitely in the air for our two jackpot winners from Cleveland and Cumbria this month. The Cleveland winner's story is particularly exciting, with just £100 invested in premium bonds in 2023. It just shows that every £1 bond has an equal chance of winning the £1m jackpot.

“This is the second smallest holding ever to win the £1m jackpot. The smallest holding ever to win was £17 back in July 2004 with the winning bond purchased in 1959. It’s not just about the £1m jackpots though. Thanks to ERNIE we’ve drawn 5.9 million prizes worth over £430m this month.”

NS&I Premium Bonds March prize draw results have been announced

Customers use Premium Bonds as a way to save but unlike traditional savings accounts where they would earn interest, instead bond holders get entered into a monthly prize draw with the chance of winning anything from £25 to £1m. The winning numbers are generated randomly by ERNIE so it means every bond has an equal chance of being drawn.

Bonds cost £1 each, with a minimum investment of £25 and a maximum permitted amount of £50,000. Unlike other savings accounts where you will earn some interest on your deposit, Premium Bonds instead offer the excitement of potentially winning tax-free prizes and is backed by HM Treasury, so your savings are safe.

Unclaimed Premium Bond prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners receive notifications of their winnings if they have registered their contact details. However, there are instances where customers relocate or forget to update their contact details with NS&I.

This can lead to unclaimed prizes, especially for those who opt to receive their prizes via cheque rather than bank transfer. People with original paper Bonds can register them online or by calling the helpline on 08085 007 007.

As of October 2024, there were 2,437,682 prizes worth £88,670,700 left unclaimed. There are 772 prizes worth £31,950 won 18 months or more ago by bondholders whose names are unknown.

Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. Nine in 10 prizes are already paid this way as it is quicker than waiting for a cheque and then paying it in.