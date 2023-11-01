The NS&I Premium Bonds November 2023 draw saw one lucky winner strike gold despite buying the bond over 20 years ago.

As we usher in a new month, thousands of lucky players will take home winnings from the highly anticipated NS&I Premium Bonds draw. It's already confirmed a Premium Bonds holder - who scooped one of the two £1million November jackpot prizes - bought the winning £50 bond in May 2000.

This year has been difficult financially for millions in the UK meaning a return from the Premium Bonds draw could come as a lifeline to those currently struggling amid the cost of living crisis. Those not lucky enough to scoop the jackpot prize could still walk away with anything ranging from £25 up to a life changing £100,000.

The top prize for this month's Premium Bonds draw was won by two UK residents - one from West Midlands and another, from West Sussex. The winner from the West Midlands has a holding of £5,050 while the second jackpot winner had the maximum holding of £50,000 and bought the £50 bond in August 2021.

Described on the Money Saving Expert website, NS&I Premium Bonds is a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw. Bonds were first introduced over 60 years ago in 1956 by Harold Macmillan, who offered everyone an alternate way to save money.

It could be the perfect time for those looking to save and enter the Premium Bonds prize draw to strike gold ahead of the summer months. Here’s all you need to know about the NS&I Premium Bonds November 2023 draw.

NS&I Premium Bonds November 2023 draw date

Hopefuls waiting to find out if they've won big in the upcoming NS&I Premium Bond draw won't have long to wait as the November draw is set to take place on Thursday (November 2).

NS&I Premium Bonds November 2023 - how to check if you are a winner