Around a quarter of Brits have at least one unused mobile phone stashed away and gathering dust - but they could be worth up to £10,000.

If you have an old mobile phone lying around in a drawer or at the back of the cupboard, you might be missing an opportunity to significantly boost your bank balance. It’s currently estimated that a quarter of Brits have at least one unused mobile phone stashed away and gathering dust - when the device could fetch a tidy profit.

To discover more about unused phones and how much they could be worth, tech experts from gadget insurance company Gadgetsure took a deep dive into phone resale prices, from Motorolas and Nokias to iPhones to Pixels.

Full list of vintage phones with the highest values

Motorola 8000x

First hitting the shelves in 1983, the Motorola 8000x featured a battery life of just 30 minutes. These prehistoric devices can now fetch between £800 and £3,500, depending on condition.

Nokia Sapphire 8800

The Nokia Sapphire 8800, released in 2005, could fetch lucky owners a pretty profit today. Depending on the device’s condition and unique features, your humble Nokia Sapphire could now be worth between £500 to £2,000.

Technophone PC105T

The first phone designed to be truly portable, the 1986 Technophone won the Prince of Wales Award in 1988. It could now fetch between £600 and £1,500.

The original iPhone (prototype)

There are now a very limited number of original prototype iPhones in circulation, but those that are left could be worth a jaw-dropping £ 10,000 or more. The phone has unique software and was never publically sold.

Original 2G models, which were more widely available, could fetch around £2,000 if they’re still in a box.

Tips on selling an old phone

When selling your phone, there are a few options to consider, according to Gadgetsure . Resell sites such as eBay are extremely popular, but it’s important to have “your wits about you”.

Make sure to do plenty of research before selling, both on and off eBay . Currently, there are around 135 million eBay users worldwide, giving you ample opportunity to advertise your tech. Typically, this results in tech, and particularly mobile devices, being sold for a higher price than they would be elsewhere.

If you’re less tech-savvy, and want to be sure that you’ll get a good price for your used device, try a reputable trader that specialises in tech, such as MusicMagpie . Sites such as these offer an immediate (and often fair) quote, even for older devices.

Recycling schemes, such as O2 Recycle and Envirofone, are also good choices. These innovative schemes offer an environmentally friendly way to get rid of an old phone.

To retain your phone’s value, experts recommend investing in a good quality phone case, buying a screen protector and only using a genuine charger and lead. Keep the box, and make sure to keep your phone away from liquid.