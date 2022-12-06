Households could save £260 a year by signing up for a home visit by an energy professional

OVO Energy customers can save up to £260 on their gas and electricity bills by signing up for a new scheme

The supplier is encouraging households to upgrade their homes with energy-efficient technology and adopt a new behaviour.

The scheme is called OVO Energy Experts and those who sign up will receive a free visit from an energy professional who will give advice on how to cut energy bills. Customers who sign up will also get a free Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), which shows how ‘green’ a property is.

A general view of a household energy bill displayed on a mobile phone held next to a gas hob. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Those who take part could “unlock” £260 work in savings, according to OVO Energy, with hundreds of OVO customers in the South West set to be invited to join the trial from this week.

It comes after recent polling by OVO suggests 88% of people surveyed want more help in managing their energy bills, while 76% had it as their number one priority for saving cash in 2023.

The energy first said that even the most simple energy-saving measures, such as low-energy light bulbs and insulation for a hot water cylinder, can cost up to £175 but generate a saving of £135 per year. Other energy-saving measures, including draught proofing gap, could save families around £125 annually.

In total, customers could save up to £260 by actioning simple measures and behavioural changes, plus receive a free Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).

What will OVO Energy’s scheme include?

OVO Energy’s team of experts will provide households a report on how they can make their household energy efficient.

Included is the option of a free home visit by the energy supplier to determine the steps necessary to make their home more energy efficient and cut costs. There will also be a full report and occupancy assessment and step by step guidance from technicians with no obligation.

A free energy tracker service will be provided to assist customers in learning how to reduce their energy usage, as well as a free Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) which is usually worth up to £120.

The news follows Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy Grant Shapps MP’s announcing an extra £1bn will be spent to insulate the UK’s least energy efficient homes.

Raman Bhatia, CEO of OVO, said: “Families are asking for help to cut costs and decarbonise their homes, and this is where our Energy Experts step in. Our free new service can support many more homes to unlock the savings that can be made from being more energy efficient this winter. We can’t wait to get started.”

Angela Howarth, director of communications at Energy Saving Trust added: “We know that finding ways to cut down on energy costs is front of mind for many households this winter and beyond. Improving the energy efficiency of homes can make a big difference to bills, as well as reducing carbon emissions.

