It’s not ‘Awful April’ for some as the Premium Bonds April prize draw makes two new millionaires.

While most people struggle through ‘Awful April’ a few lucky savers are celebrating winning big in the NS&I Premium Bonds prize draw. As well as making two new millionaires, one customer with just £300 in their savings also walked away with a whopping £50,000.

There were more than 5.9 million prizes drawn this month worth over £412 million including the £1m jackpots. The first Bond number drawn was 494WG724922 held by a winner based in South Yorkshire. They held savings of £43,165 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in March 2022, to become the third jackpot winner from the county.

The second Bond number drawn to win the jackpot this month was 418AW560890 held by a winner based in Hertfordshire. The winner had £50,000 in Premium Bonds savings having purchased their winning Bond in October 2020. They became the seventeenth jackpot winner from lucky Hertfordshire.

While chances of winning increase the more savings a person has, this month, one Premium Bonds holder from Hereford and Worcester with just £300 in bonds from February 2010 won a £50,000 prize.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said: "Huge congratulations to our winners in South Yorkshire and Hertfordshire – these April jackpots highlight the life-changing potential of Premium Bonds for savers everywhere.

"It's not just about the jackpot millionaires – this month, ERNIE awarded more than 5.9 million prizes worth over £412 million, giving many customers something to smile about. Premium Bonds holders can check if they've won a prize from 2nd April on our quick and easy NS&I prize checker app."

NS&I Premium Bonds April 2025 prize draw breakdown

A total of 5,914,009 prizes worth £412,009,175 will be paid out in the April 2025 prize draw. There were 130,108,160,431 Bond numbers eligible for the draw. Below is a list of all the prizes being dished out including the prize amount and the number of prizes up for grabs.

£1,000,000 x2

£100,000 x78

£50,000 x158

£25,000 x313

£10,000 x784

£5,000 x1,567

£1,000 x16,480

£500 x49,440

£100 x1,834,795

£50 x1,834,795

£25 x2,175,597

Premium Bonds can be purchased or gifted for children, while savers who are aged 16 or over can buy their own Bonds, with a minimum investment of £25. Unlike other savings accounts, Premium Bonds don’t pay interest. Instead, they offer the security of savings backed by HM Treasury, with the excitement of monthly prize draws.

Each £1 Bond is entered into a monthly prize draw with the chance to win tax-free prizes ranging from £25 up to the £1 million jackpot.