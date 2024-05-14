Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 'charming' house in Swansea, defaced with 'nonce' & 'paedo' graffiti, hits the market at £125,000 and becomes internet sensation

A Swansea home has become hot property on a popular estate agent's website, but for all the wrong reasons. The three-bedroom house, described as 'charming' by Rightmove and selling for a bargain price of £125,000, was defaced with graffiti, with the words 'nonce' and 'paedo' scrawled repeatedly across the front.

The property, a semi-detached home with a large rear garden, is located in Heol Cadifor, Swansea, and is "nestled in a popular and convenient location". Rightmove added: “Perfectly positioned to offer the best of suburban living, this residence boasts a well-designed layout spread across two inviting levels.

“On the ground floor, a spacious lounge welcomes you, providing a cozy retreat for relaxation or gatherings with loved ones. The adjacent kitchen/breakfast room is a culinary haven, combining functionality with modern comfort, while a convenient cloakroom and utility area enhance the practicality of daily living.”

It further described the house as having “three generously sized bedrooms” offering “peaceful sanctuaries for rest and rejuvenation”. It added: “Completing the upper level is a well-appointed family bathroom, catering to your comfort and convenience.

“Outside, the property impresses with its outdoor amenities. Off-road parking to the front ensures convenience for residents and guests alike, while the expansive rear garden provides ample space for outdoor recreation, gardening endeavours, or simply unwinding amidst nature’s tranquillity.”

Pictures of the living room, kitchen, bathroom and overgrown good sized garden, with what appears to be a damaged hot tub, were also included on the site. The enticing interior was captured in the photos before the last image revealed the graffiti-daubed exterior.

X user, @rickbur1n who spotted the said graffiti, took to social media, saying: “This house seems like great value. It’s worth scrolling down to the final photo to find out why.” However, people were left disappointed as the final picture displaying the graffiti has now been removed.

Although it was taken down, people hurried to the site and checked out the virtual tour, which still had the graffiti and quickly took screenshots. Many couldn’t help laughing as they described it as “the finest twist ending in internet history”.

One said: “Awesome. They couldn’t be a***d to paint it over before putting it up on the market.” Another said: “I assume the property doesn't come with what is advertised on the wall?” A comment read: “The property impresses with its outdoor amenities” I’ll say, amazing.”