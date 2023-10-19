AirBnB have a host of Halloween homes to rent this spooky season... if you’re brave enough

AirBnB: 5 Halloween homes to rent this spooky season in UK & Ireland

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to test your bravery with a stay in one of the most haunted AirBnB’s across the UK and Ireland. The host of fright-night options include ghost-friendly stays for up to 14 chill-seekers.

Spook yourself out in a haunted child’s bedroom in Essex, venture down secret passages in Derbyshire’s Riber Hall or even hang-out with Ross Castle’s resident ghost. Here’s five Halloween homes to rent this spooky season on AirBnB.

The Haunted Bedroom at Talliston

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Haunted Bedroom at Talliston, Great Dunmow, England, UK

Where?: Great Dunmow, England, UK

What?: Talliston House & Gardens was once an ordinary house in an ordinary street, but has now been transformed into a gothic wonderland by its owner and host, John. The ‘haunted bedroom’, has been decked out in the style of an Edwardian child’s bedroom, complete with books, toys and ephemera.

Book: You can book this room in Great Dunmow, United Kingdom now on the AirBnB website .

Ross Castle

Ross Castle, Oldcastle, Meath, Ireland

Where?: Oldcastle, Meath, Ireland

What?: A unique Irish castle an hour from Dublin, drenched in the history and the atmosphere of a 500-year old Norman Keep. According to the host, it has been named as one of the “Ten Lesser-Known Haunted Places in the World” - its resident ghost is a forlorn spirit whose lover drowned in the nearby lake.

Book: You can book this entire home in Oldcastle, Meath, Ireland now on the AirBnB website .

Riber Hall Manor

Riber Hall Manor, Matlock, Derbyshire, United Kingdom

Where?: Matlock, Derbyshire, United Kingdom

What?: A recently restored Elizabethan manor house that dates from the 1400s. The guest suite has a four poster bed and the continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room. It is rumoured that a secret passageway exists linking the building to the home of a nobleman who tried to assassinate Elizabeth I of England.

Book: You can book this room in Matlock, United Kingdom now on the AirBnB website .

Bookeen Hall

Bookeen Hall, Athenry, Ireland

Where?: Athenry, Ireland

What?: A protected building and national monument, Bookeen Hall is a former Church of Ireland Chapel built in 1820. It was truly a fright to behold before its gorgeous restoration.

Book: You can book this room in room in Athenry, Ireland now on the AirBnB website .

Apartment at Dollarbeg Castle

Apartment at Dollarbeg Castle, Dollar, Scotland, UK

Where?: Dollar, Scotland, UK

What?: From the outside, with its Scottish baronial turrets and elaborate stonework, Dollarbeg Castle could easily be mistaken for a haunted mansion, but the inside tells a completely different story. The interior has been tastefully restored to a cosy endeavour, while still maybe a little haunted...