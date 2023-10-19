AirBnB: Most haunted Halloween homes to rent this spooky season in UK & Ireland
AirBnB have a host of Halloween homes to rent this spooky season... if you’re brave enough
With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to test your bravery with a stay in one of the most haunted AirBnB’s across the UK and Ireland. The host of fright-night options include ghost-friendly stays for up to 14 chill-seekers.
Spook yourself out in a haunted child’s bedroom in Essex, venture down secret passages in Derbyshire’s Riber Hall or even hang-out with Ross Castle’s resident ghost. Here’s five Halloween homes to rent this spooky season on AirBnB.
The Haunted Bedroom at Talliston
Where?: Great Dunmow, England, UK
What?: Talliston House & Gardens was once an ordinary house in an ordinary street, but has now been transformed into a gothic wonderland by its owner and host, John. The ‘haunted bedroom’, has been decked out in the style of an Edwardian child’s bedroom, complete with books, toys and ephemera.
Book: You can book this room in Great Dunmow, United Kingdom now on the AirBnB website.
Ross Castle
Where?: Oldcastle, Meath, Ireland
What?: A unique Irish castle an hour from Dublin, drenched in the history and the atmosphere of a 500-year old Norman Keep. According to the host, it has been named as one of the “Ten Lesser-Known Haunted Places in the World” - its resident ghost is a forlorn spirit whose lover drowned in the nearby lake.
Book: You can book this entire home in Oldcastle, Meath, Ireland now on the AirBnB website.
Riber Hall Manor
Where?: Matlock, Derbyshire, United Kingdom
What?: A recently restored Elizabethan manor house that dates from the 1400s. The guest suite has a four poster bed and the continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room. It is rumoured that a secret passageway exists linking the building to the home of a nobleman who tried to assassinate Elizabeth I of England.
Book: You can book this room in Matlock, United Kingdom now on the AirBnB website.
Bookeen Hall
Where?: Athenry, Ireland
What?: A protected building and national monument, Bookeen Hall is a former Church of Ireland Chapel built in 1820. It was truly a fright to behold before its gorgeous restoration.
Book: You can book this room in room in Athenry, Ireland now on the AirBnB website.
Apartment at Dollarbeg Castle
Where?: Dollar, Scotland, UK
What?: From the outside, with its Scottish baronial turrets and elaborate stonework, Dollarbeg Castle could easily be mistaken for a haunted mansion, but the inside tells a completely different story. The interior has been tastefully restored to a cosy endeavour, while still maybe a little haunted...
Book: You can book this room in room in Dollar on the AirBnB website.