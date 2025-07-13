Devon home for sale for £1: Two-bedroom apartment a minute from Paignton sea front

A two-bedroom apartment in Paignton, Devon, has gone up for sale for just £1.

The average price for a home in Paignton is around £276,000 which is why this property which has just gone up for sale in the Devon town might be of particular interest to those whose budget doesn’t stretch that far.

If you fancy living on the famous English Riviera but you're strapped for cash, take a look at this two-bedroom apartment, just one minute from the town’s famous sea front, up for sale for £1 - less than the price of an ice cream.

Aptly named Sea Breeze, the seaside residence is unsurprisingly classed as a 'fixer-upper' and is in need of a lot of work. However, Sean Roper, of South Wales based Paul Fosh Auctions, says it “really is an opportunity not to be missed”.

He added: ''If you’re in the market for a seaside bolt hole or holiday let in one of England’s red hot holiday spots then this chic apartment could well fit the bill. Sea Breeze, on Hyde Road, Paignton, is a ground floor apartment complete with open plan kitchen and living area with two bedrooms and bathroom.

“And if the beach is just a bit too sandy or it’s too hot then there is a restful rear garden in which to recline and soak up the summer sunshine in peaceful Paignton.”

The property has been recently refurbished and, Sean said, is at the final stages of “second fix” - meaning it’s ready to put the buyer’s stamp on the place including installing internal doors, fixtures and fittings.

Sean said: “The kitchen is already supplied and in the property. It requires skimming and painting before being ready to enjoy or let out or sell on the open market. This a great opportunity for an investor which won’t break the bank in terms of expenditure to complete the refurbishment of the apartment.

“As serviced accommodation or as a holiday let, a well-furnished to a high standard apartment the Paignton property could well generate a rent of around £35,000 per annum on a short stay basis. If a long term let is considered with the property refurbished to a similar high standard it is going to command a monthly rental in the region of £900- £1,000 p.m."

Sea Breeze, along with some eighty other lots, is being offered for sale online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts from 12 noon on July 29 and ends from 5pm on July 31.