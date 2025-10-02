The former home of legendary rock band Wizzard frontman Roy Wood is up for sale - and the right buyer could get it cheap. Gothersley Hall, near the village of Kinver in the West Midlands, sits in a six-acre estate and features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, double garaging and a self-contained annexe, is on the market for offers over £2 million.

And agent Knight Frank said the price had been adjusted "to reflect motivated sellers seeking expeditious sale to efficient buyer who has the opportunity to secure outstanding value purchase" - meaning a move before Christmas could be on the cards. Ironically, musician Wood is most famous for penning festive classic, I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day - reportedly written in the house's kitchen.

The Art Deco home, built in the 1920s, has been refurbished by the current owners over the past two years, but "retains a wealth of its original features", the listing said.

"The restoration included new windows throughout, period cast iron radiators, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, the installation of 900mbps broadband with data ports and full-LED dimmable lighting," it went on. "The modernisation lovingly retained a wealth of period features such as original panelling, original panelled doors, ornate mouldings and original beams."

The property also boasts an "imposing, octagonal entrance hall", walnut panelling and an original stone fireplace with wood burner. Three reception rooms are accessed from the entrance hall and together provide excellent entertaining and living space," the listing added.

There is also an "entertaining suite", which includes a bar, cinema room and orangery, as well as "superbly curated" gardens, a stream/waterfall and large pond. "There are various terraces and seating areas throughout, with the whole plot being fully fenced and lit with external floodlighting," the listing said. "Set within the grounds, is the recently constructed summer house which includes power, internal and external led lighling and wifi controlled electric heating.

"An electrically gated driveway leads on to a spacious parking area which provides access to the double garage with electric doors."

Also included is The Lodge, a detached annexe including kitchen, bathroom, guest WC and bedroom/living area.

Birmingham-born Wood shot to fame in the 60s and 70s through roles with the Move, ELO and Wizzard, penning songs such as Blackberry Way, See My Baby Jive and Angel Fingers, as well as the Christmas hit that remains a favourite to this day.

1 . The living room in the former home of Wizzard frontman Roy Wood Three reception rooms are accessed from the entrance hall and together provide excellent entertaining and living space. | Knight Frank / Rightmove Photo: Knight Frank / Rightmove Share

2 . The former home of Wizzard frontman Roy Wood Set in an extensive plot of approx. 6.07 acres, Gothersley Hall offers a total of 7,736 sq ft of highly specified living accommodation together with double garaging and detached, self-contained annexe, close to the ancient village of Kinver. | Knight Frank / Rightmove Photo: Knight Frank / Rightmove Share

3 . A bedroom in the former home of Wizzard frontman Roy Wood The principal suite is well proportioned and offers a spacious bedroom with large built in wardrobes, separate additional walk in wardrobe / dressing room and contemporary en suite bathroom. | Knight Frank / Rightmove Photo: Knight Frank / Rightmove Share