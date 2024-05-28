Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Home Alone house hit the market this week, famous for featuring in the 1990s film, it’s underwent quite a transformation.

The Home Alone house, one of the most iconic abodes from cinema is up for sale. The home of Kevin McCallister, is a real house, which featured in the popular movie franchise and now could be yours.

Located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, the 9,126-square foot home, built in 1921, is back on the market for the first time in 12 years and will set you back a cool $5.25 million.

Being represented by Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group, the realtors have shared a video of the home on Instagram, calling it “a piece of American history”. Viewers are taken on a tour of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house, using clips from Home Alone to show just how much things have changed

The house has undergone a huge transformation since McCauley Culkin starred in the 1990s classic, which was directed by Chris Columbus. In the video the estate agents reveal that the current owners have doubled the living space, added on a large conservatory and even a basketball court.

It also features two living rooms, a large kitchen, a three-car garage and the "unforgettable staircase", which features in some of the film’s most iconic scenes, although it definitely looks like it has had an upgrade.

The property is also featured on Zillow, with 58 photos outlining the interior, it is described as: “A legendary holiday dream home, reimagined for modern-day luxury: The stately brick Georgian residence of "Home Alone" fame brings forward a rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture.”

The Home Alone house is no stranger to making headlines, back in 2021 it made the news after it was be available to rent for one night only on Airbnb for just £19. Fans not only got to stay in the house but got to take part in a range of Home Alone activities including setting up booby traps seen in the film, meeting pet tarantula Axl, and taking part in a candlelit dinner of microwave macaroni and cheese.